Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Dr. Joseph Sansone
6h

No. This has been going on since the 80s. It is deliberate. Secure the border for a decade before any of this talk. I also would not be surprised if Trump does not use this as a way to push digital biometric ID.

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Matrix2008's avatar
Matrix2008
9h

Now if 30% of patriotic Americans understood the extensive, deliberate and insidious coordination between the parties we would have our country back by now Dr. Sansone. Thank you for being a warrior. God bless you and I pray every day that millions continue to awaken to the circus that are the Zionist controlled 2 party system

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