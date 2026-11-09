Trojan Horse Trump is now pushing amnesty for illegal aliens. I recently pointed out on Alex Jones Live that I thought the Trump administration deliberately acted like a bull in the China Closet on deportations to polarize the public. Let’s face it, ICE agents asking people randomly to prove citizenship, and American citizens getting shot, is poor PR, but was it deliberate?

I can tell you that if I were walking in my neighborhood or going to the store, and an ICE Agent, or any other agent asked me to provide ID, or prove citizenship, it would end up as an altercation. Maybe they do that less in Florida because even your Democrats carry guns down here.

As I look at the dog and pony show between the two parties, a clear pattern emerges. One Party accomplishes what the other side can’t get done, then then they pass the baton to the other side. In the 1990s Republican s were against the Police State and supported civil liberties, and thanks to the father of the modern America First movement, Patrick J. Buchanan, were opposed to immigration, and they were opposed to military interventionism.

Bill Clinton could never have achieved what Globalist George W. Bush achieved. After the false flag September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center, George W. Bush passed police state measures such as the Patriot Act, pushed DHS, TSA, and build the infrastructure for the surveillance state, and embarked on unpatriotic wars in Afghanistan and Iraq designed to weaken Israeli adversaries and bankrupt the United States in the process. Remember Sun Tzu’s adage to win without fighting is best. Israel is taking down the United States while using the U.S. to attack its enemies. Bush, a globalist pushed open borders, and while all this was happening the Republican Party held the liberty minded Right hostage.

Flash forward to COVID in late 2019 and early 2020. Hillary Clinton could not accomplish what Trump did with COVID. The Republican governors would have been forced to tell her to go to hell or be metaphorically lynched by their Republican Party members in their respective states. I literally wept when Trump announced his 15 days to slow the curve. I thought, “They are finally doing it!” Keep in mind those of us on the Right and some on the Left pointed out after the September 11th Trade Center attacks that if they can do it at the airports, it is only a matter of time before they make the whole country, and the world, the airport.

Trump essentially tee’d up the Democrats and Biden administration to implement a hard tyranny with COVID. This allowed phony resistance from Republicans to emerge such as with DeSantis in Florida. After doing a five month lockdown, while pushing the death jab, Israeli asset DeSantis had argued at one point, that 95% of those in the hospital were unvaccinated. Later he recruited Dr. Joseph Ladapo to be Surgeon General to help pave the way for a Presidential campaign. Keep in mind, that after I got 10 Republican Party Counties in Florida to pass ‘Ban the Jab’ resolutions, (this includes Republican Parties across the country and two State Republican Parties) which declared COVID injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. After the Florida Department of Health called for a Halt to COVID/mRNA injections, and nothing happened I also litigated for over 2.5 years to get the shots off the market. In the appeal in both cases the Governor and Attorney General assigned an attorney to fight to KEEP mRNA on the market.

Now, Trump apparently deliberately destroying the Republican Party and handing Congress to Democrats, once again Trump is teeing up Democrats to be more authoritarian.

Trump has held the liberty minded Right at bay in this second term, while advancing Psychopathic Authoritarianism in the form of a back door path toward a Centralized Digital Bank Currency, has supported the treasonous NDAA merging military and Intelligence with Israel. Trump also supports biometric IDs, Flock and Axon cameras, AID database Centers designed to imprison Americans in 15 minute cities, and so on.

In 2000 Trump was an open borders liberal that supported universal health case and wanted Oprah Winfrey to be his running mate, and was out that attacking the one America First voice, Patrick J. Buchanan, as a Hitler lover.

Ironically, Buchanan never displayed animosity toward Jew. He was critical of Israeli influence over Congress and Zionism. Trump on the other hand has displayed an outright disdain toward Christians and has mocked the Pope and The Christ with memes. Also, his use of Laura Loomer as an advisor is the Zionist equivalent of using a neo-Nazi as an advisor. Loomer recently posted a hateful message mocking Christ and Christians by posting on X.com “Where is your God now?”

The level of disdain and hatred toward Christ and Christianity was just revealed. This is a pattern of behavior evident in Trump and his administration that can’t easily be explained away. If Trump was a Trojan Horse, then his birther stance on Obama was an act and his transition to the Rights was part of the deal to make him President. Trump coopted the America First movement and dummied it down.

Once elected to his second term, Trump’s disdain for his supporters has been overt. This is because he does not need them anymore and always resented the fact that he needed them in the first place.

Trump’s Iran war appears deliberately designed to create global famine, energy crises, and dislodge the United States from the region and potentially as a superpower. The Iran war appears an extension of Operation Warp Speed in the sense that it is an attack on humanity as a whole.

AIPAC won the election. They hold most seats in Congress and clearly own the White House.

These issues and other painstakingly obvious issues ensured that Republicans would lose Congress in a big way. In short, people rejected perceived Psychopathic Authoritarianism as I already have argued.

It is difficult to not consider the intentionality of this. Now Democrats will advocate hard tyranny and impose Psychopathic Authoritarian policies and Republicans will campaign against it, but like the COVID/mRNA bioweapons injections, they will do nothing to really stop it.

There are real factional disputes and genuine hatred among the players, and it is difficult to determine how much is planned versus events occurring organically or what the blend of the two are actually occurring. Let’s face it, with computer voting and no way to authenticate elections, the degree of fakeness to elections is debatable.

If elections are not totally fake, then we are likely to see wide swings in which Party maintains office. This current election was not a mandate for Democrats as it was a rejection of Trump and Psychopathic Authoritarianism. The under fifty crowd is not that loyal to Party. Once they realize that Democrats are behaving like far worse Psychopathic Authoritarians, that the wars are continuing, and so on, things will swing back the other way.

Will it matter?

Whether Trump is playing his part or simply doing anything to stay out of prison, he tee’d up Democrats to implement worse Psychopathic Authoritarianism than he has done.

One thing is clear; Trump is a hardcore Zionist. Hardcore Zionists believe in the racial and cultural supremacy of Jews over non-Jews.

Psychiatrist, Viktor Frankl, who wrote Man’s Search for Meaning, after surviving a NAZI concentration camp, to much criticism, never engaged in collectivism to condemn the German people as a whole. As he points out in his book, German guards would often slip him a piece of food while nobody was looking, risking their lives in the process, and many more Germans were killed by the NAZIs. At times the Capos, Jewish informants in the camp were as bad or worse than the guards. It is worth pointing out that many Jews like many Christians are outspoken against Zionism and that collectivism can’t be defeated with collectivism. Zionism like Nazism is a dangerous ideology that needs to be rejected like all forms of Psychopathic Authoritarianism.

Hard core Zionist want to see the destruction of the United States and in general Western culture or what is perceived as Western Christendom. I say this as someone that is not a fundamentalist. According to the House Oversight Committee the Hebrew Immigration Aids Society (HIAS) and other NGOs have been funding illegal immigration into the United States.

As evidenced a quarter a century ago, in Patrick J, Buchanan’s Death of the West, mass migration is a form of ethnic cleansing. Israel and billionaire Zionists appear to want to see the destruction of America and Europe while advancing ethnic supremacy in Israel.

When we consider the word of Trump advisor Laura Loomer, “Where is your God now?” with no condemnation or repudiation from Trump, it seems very possible that Trump deliberately caused chaos with the way his administration went about deportations to build support for amnesty. Or like inferred above, he may simply be doing anything to stay out of prison.

Either way, it isn’t good.

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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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