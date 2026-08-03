Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Joyce Benatti's avatar
Joyce Benatti
6h

It looks like some of the powers that be have big plans for this mRNA bioweapon technology because nobody seems to be able to get rid of it.

When Rand Paul asked Fauci to "apologize" I wanted to throw up. That's akin to asking Mengele for an apology for experimenting on human beings. Clearly the bioweapon technology has some very important functions for the dystopian world order we are coming into. Whether that is to tie people to the internet of beings or do brain machines interface or just flat out kill a bunch of us at once, it has some very important functions.

One of those functions would not be controlling a virus, because it clearly did not accomplish that, so it much be one of these other functions which have to do with attaching human beings to a control grid and/or eliminating us.

So glad that God is still sitting on the throne and they will not have the last word. I take great comfort in that.

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Karenvusa's avatar
Karenvusa
6h

Aw, looks like the case is totally shut down. You were so relentless in your efforts. Thank you for all the hours you put into this. 🙏🙏🙏

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