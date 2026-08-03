I am just covering this my self since nobody else will….

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and AG James Uthmeier score a big victory in fight to keep mRNA bioweapon injections on the market. In the Sansone V. DeSantis and Uthmeier mRNA bioweapons prohibition case Florida’s First District Court of Appeal denied motions for rehearing en banc, rehearing, a written decision, and a request to certify the case as an issue of great public importance.

The case was filed in the Leon County Circuit Court by psychotherapist, Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD, on December 1, 2024. Sansone was seeking an injunction to prohibit Florida’s Governor and Attorney General from continuing to facilitate mRNA injections and products in the State of Florida because they were biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

Sansone’s case was quickly dismissed by the Court. After surviving an appeal in 2025, Sansone returned to the Circuit Court where the Court dismissed the case again. Florida’s First District Court of Appeal (1DCA) dismissed the case prompting Sansone to file his recent motions. Despite case law and sound constitutional arguments, the Court denied the motions.

Sansone was denied a basic hearing and the ability to present evidence in the case since it was filed in December of 2024. Sansone established standing by asserting that his congestive heart failure and triple bypass surgery were the result of shedding of the technology in the injections. The simply dismissed the case anyway denying hearings of any kind.

DeSantis and Uthmeir fought to keep mRNA injections on the market despite Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo calling for a halt tot he injections. While fighting to keep the mRNA injections on the market, DeSantis’ and Uthmeir’s attorney mocked the assertion that the mRNA nanoparticle injections were biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

Sansone has sworn affidavits from 11 experts supporting his arguments. These included an affidavit from the late Dr. Francis Boyle who was the lar professor that wrote the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989. Boyle’s affidavit was not merely an expert legal opinion, it established legislative intent. State and international bioweapons laws mirrored Boyle’s landmark legislation.

In 2021 DeSantis had previously made false statements claiming that 95% of those in the hospital were unvaccinated or undervaccinated. DeSantis also falsely claimed that he never did a lockdown in 2020, when he in fact, DeSantis did a 5 month lockdown from April to September violating the State and Federal Constitution.

Approximately 60-70% of media revenue comes from the pharmaceutical industry facilitating mass media censorship and propaganda leading to continued deaths. Sansone’s case was not only censored in main stream media. It was also censored in alternative media and the so called health freedom movement.

Order Order 8 3 2026 77.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

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