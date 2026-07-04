The best way to celebrate Independence Day is to fight for it……

In the Sansone V. DeSantis mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Case, a Motion for Rehearing En Banc, Motion for Rehearing, Motion for Written Decision, and Request to Certify to the Florida Supreme Court as an issue of great public importance was filed tonight. The downloadable pdf and screen shot are below.

The case is in Florida’s First District Court of Appeal. The 1DCA Per Curium Affirmed (PCA) the Trial Court’s decision to dismiss the case. This is an affirmation of the Trial Court’s decision without a written decision. It essentially blocks the ability to take the case to the State of Florida’s Supreme Court. If this motion is denied this case is likely over. Although, because this PCA conflicts with other appellate case precedents and this court’s prior decision in this same case, there is still a narrow window to take the case to the Supreme Court of Florida. Although, it is discretionary for the Supreme Court to take it up without a written decision to appeal so it is unlikely if this motion is denied. I detail these inconsistencies in the motions below.

The Trial Court case under appeal was an attempt to seek an injunction to stop Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeior from continuing to facilitate the distribution of biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in the form of mRNA injections and products.

Click on this article and follow the links in it if you are not familiar with the case.

EXCLUSIVE BREAKING NEWS: Sansone Files Reply Brief Fighting to Stop DeSantis from Continuing to Facilitate MRNA Biowarfare Against Floridians, in Sansone V. DeSantis MRNA Bioweapons Case

GiveSendGo to support my efforts in this case.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

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