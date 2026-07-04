Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
19h

This year not celebrating due to the internal destruction of our country. Remembering though some whose gallant efforts made a difference for a while. Grateful for those who sacrificed even a small bit. If today’s society was present in the days of our country’s separation from the crown we would still be subjects of the crown.

Dr Warren not well known, but sacrificed a lot and met a violent death during the Battle at Bunker Hill in Charlestown, MA.

Dr Joseph Warren (U.S. National Park Service)

https://www.nps.gov/people/dr-joseph-warren.htm

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
19h

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

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