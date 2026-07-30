Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
11h

Probably didn't even need to write the article after your excellent and accurate headline. DeSantis is a con artist (aka politician) whose allegiance is to his donors. Prominent financial backers of Ron DeSantis hold significant investments in pharmaceutical companies that produce mRNA vaccines.

For example, billionaire Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of the massive hedge fund Citadel Advisors is one of DeSantis's largest political mega-donors. Griffin’s firm routinely holds hundreds of millions of dollars in Pfizer and Moderna—the two leading global manufacturers of mRNA vaccines.

As for "The Fauci Congressional Show" it is just more political theater. Multiple covid crimes committed are being put to the back burner because of the "next bombshell" that goes nowhere.

All talk about "origins" is political theater and complete nonsense. Vicious hospital/nursing home protocols (aka mass medical murder) and impacts of societal destruction followed by mass poisoning via toxic mRNA injections define the covid crimes not some imagined "lab leak" or improper response to "the virus."

In the end all of these political actors are reifying the big lie that there was a viral pandemic- there wasn't- it was administrative slaughter. There is no excuse for this at this point- there never was.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
11h

De Santis has gone to Isreal to sign unConstitutional laws into law. How can people re-elect Traitors to God Land and Man? Haven't three States, Arizona, Maine and Tennessee already banned the shots as a bioweapon? Am I right?

Reply
Share
8 replies by Dr. Joseph Sansone and others
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture