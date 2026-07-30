Just a short note for a dose of reality. Recent headlines are reporting that Florida Attorney General James Uthmeir is investigating Dr. Anthony Fauci over the COVID cover up. I call total and complete BS.

This from Politico

Florida attorney general launches probe into Fauci over Covid claims The Trump-era Covid czar pushed for pandemic safety requirements such as face mask use and social distancing that drew criticism from Republican lawmakers — particularly in Florida.

There are other headlines with the same nonsense.

There is a simple uncomfortable fact that many refuse to acknowledge. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, through their attorney, have been fighting to keep mRNA bioweapon injections on the market in the State of Florida. My case is seeking an injunction to stop the Governor and Attorney General to continue allowing the distribution of mRNA injections and products because they are a bioweapon.

This was my second case and was filed on December 1, 2024. My first case was filed on March 3, 2024.

At any time, once presented with the evidence, they could have signed a consent agreement and removed the shots from the market. Through their attorney, they declined.

As it stands, I lost my appeal and have filed a motion for rehearing en banc (means all 15 appellate justices would weigh in) rehearing, a written decision, and to certify the case as an issue of great public importance before the Florida State Supreme Court.

Read my motion here:

Happy Independence Day! Motion for Rehearing Filed in Sansone V. DeSantis mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Case

I believe I am on strong legal ground. Although, I recognize granting a rehearing motion is uncommon. Still, I have shown the decision conflicts with other case law and the court’s prior decision in this case. We’ll see….

Back to the issue at hand. There are some harsh realities. In 2020 Governor DeSantis did an approximate 5 month lockdown (April-September). The first month was a strict lockdown and then there were phases of lifting sanctions on businesses, etc.

DeSantis has repeatedly lied publicly and claimed that he did not do a lockdown in Florida. That is a lie. It has been repeated so much that people in Florida are actually believing it. In the case of DeSantis, he originally said he would not do a lockdown because that would make him a dictator. Then he turned around and did it.

There is this video, which I have shared before, showing DeSantis falsely stating that 95% of the people in the hospital were the unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. That was a blatantly false statement.

They backed down on the lockdowns in Florida because it was bubbling up underneath them. People were getting guns pulled on them in Walmart for trying to enforce masks. I got a resolution passed at my county Republican Party designating coerced masks and COVID injections violations of the Nuremberg Code and the 9th Amendment. Then it was reversed. Pressure was building. It was about to explode.

In other words, they managed the situation by blending with it and coopting it. I also think there is a strong argument that states with less restrictive gun laws had shorter lockdowns.

I got my ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution, which designated the C19 injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction passed in 10 Florida County Republican parties and county parties across the country as well as the Idaho and Arizona GOP.

The Republican Party of Florida, remember the Republican Governor is the de facto head of the Party, tamped down on this effort and pressured county Republican parties not to allow the resolution to come up.

Yet, I got this fund-raising text from Evan Power, the Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, the guy responsible for my suspension as a county Executive Committee member….

As a county Executive Committee member, I was suspended on December 3, 2024. This prevented me from voting for the new county board, or running should I have had an interest, which I did not. I was allegedly suspended for being a member of the Florida Republican Assembly. The Republican Party of Florida passed a rule stating that you could not be a member of both organizations. My involvement was minimal anyway and I had not attended meetings for months and let my membership expire in September of 2024.

I provided the Republican Party of Florida an affidavit stating as much in a timely manner. Others accused of the same thing were reinstated. I am still suspended despite repeated requests to be reinstated and have yet to be provided with an explanation of why I am still suspended.

I am sure it has nothing to do with my ‘Ban the Jab’ resolutions or my ongoing case to try and stop the Governor and Attorney General from continuing to facilitate biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in the State of Florida, in the form of mRNA injections and products.

The Republican Party of Florida has operated like Democrats seeking to cancel or intimidate anybody that does not obey.

There is a Republican President and Congress. In Florida there is a Republican Governor and legislature. Yet, mRNA injections are still poisoning our people.

Ask yourself a simple question.

Why are mRNA biological and technological weapons of mass destruction still on the market?

In your given state, if your Governor or Attorney General weren’t bought and paid for, then would this be the case?

These people are actors. If they were remotely the real deal, they would have lost everything like those of us fighting to stop this madness. Instead, these politicians are willing participants and are now playing the role of fighting back to raise money before the election and give you a reason to vote for them. It is designed to both get you outraged and also make you feel good as if they will do something about the object of your outrage. I guess this is designed to distract you from the people that you know that have and continue to get health complications, that we are supposed to pretend are not from the COVID shots.

Mass murder is wrong. Both parties are complicit.

GiveSendGo to support my efforts in this case.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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