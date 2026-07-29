Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Dr Mark Trozzi MD's avatar
Dr Mark Trozzi MD
11h

Thanks for your support and leadership Dr Joseph!

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3 replies by Dr. Joseph Sansone and others
KT-SunWillShineAgain's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain
7h

So sorry Dr. Mark Trozzi is being persecuted and legally harassed for doing the right thing.

TPTB, big pHarma, back this harassment via the medical boards, organizations and weaponized Healthcare systems.

Stay strong and this too shall pass. And tomorrow will be another day and eventually the sun will shine again.

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