The Florida First District Court of Appeal issued a decision today denying an appeal in the Sansone V. DeSantis, Uthmeir mRNA Bioweapons Case.

Read this article and follow links to get up to speed on the case.

EXCLUSIVE BREAKING NEWS: Sansone Files Reply Brief Fighting to Stop DeSantis from Continuing to Facilitate MRNA Biowarfare Against Floridians, in Sansone V. DeSantis MRNA Bioweapons Case

The decision was per curium affirmed which means the 1DCA did not provide a written decision and merely affirmed the lower court’s decision. Without a written decision it is very difficult to appeal to the Florida Supreme Court. It is my view that this decision runs contrary to the facts of the case and the law. I believe I should have clearly won this appeal on several issues articulated in my appellate brief and certainly received a written decision.

I have 15 days to file a motion for rehearing, which I will of course do.

A pdf of the ORDER and screen shot are below.

Opinion Disposition 7 2 2026 55.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

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