Florida 1DCA Denies Appeal in Sansone V. DeSantis mRNA Bioweapons Case
The Florida First District Court of Appeal issued a decision today denying an appeal in the Sansone V. DeSantis, Uthmeir mRNA Bioweapons Case.
Read this article and follow links to get up to speed on the case.
EXCLUSIVE BREAKING NEWS: Sansone Files Reply Brief Fighting to Stop DeSantis from Continuing to Facilitate MRNA Biowarfare Against Floridians, in Sansone V. DeSantis MRNA Bioweapons Case
The decision was per curium affirmed which means the 1DCA did not provide a written decision and merely affirmed the lower court’s decision. Without a written decision it is very difficult to appeal to the Florida Supreme Court. It is my view that this decision runs contrary to the facts of the case and the law. I believe I should have clearly won this appeal on several issues articulated in my appellate brief and certainly received a written decision.
I have 15 days to file a motion for rehearing, which I will of course do.
A pdf of the ORDER and screen shot are below.
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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
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Thank you, doctor Sansone for really fighting the good fight.. the world‘s biggest drug cartel big Pharma America owns even the courts..
This is not the land of the free, but it is still home of the brave ..
Never has there been a more definitive scenario protecting mass-murderous corruption, than the one we are witnessing now with the all-out ‘defense’ of perpetuating mRNA - at all costs - and the nullification of literally everything which seeks to remove it. The sheer extent of the corruption is simply mind-boggling and acutely communicates the absolute depth of infiltration in wider political fields, government, media, and society in general. The ‘narrative’ has taken siege of everything and effectively/efficiently managed the damage to its mRNA ‘collateral assets’. Nobody should be left unastounded by how the system and the people who have played their part within it, have moved so completely and seamlessly to keep the ultimate, deceitfully deadly illusion alive - or at the very least on critical life support.