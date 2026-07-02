Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
9h

Thank you, doctor Sansone for really fighting the good fight.. the world‘s biggest drug cartel big Pharma America owns even the courts..

This is not the land of the free, but it is still home of the brave ..

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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
9hEdited

Never has there been a more definitive scenario protecting mass-murderous corruption, than the one we are witnessing now with the all-out ‘defense’ of perpetuating mRNA - at all costs - and the nullification of literally everything which seeks to remove it. The sheer extent of the corruption is simply mind-boggling and acutely communicates the absolute depth of infiltration in wider political fields, government, media, and society in general. The ‘narrative’ has taken siege of everything and effectively/efficiently managed the damage to its mRNA ‘collateral assets’. Nobody should be left unastounded by how the system and the people who have played their part within it, have moved so completely and seamlessly to keep the ultimate, deceitfully deadly illusion alive - or at the very least on critical life support.

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