I was on Alex jones Live yesterday to discuss the fallout of the midterm bloodbath earlier today. Breanna Morello and I joined Alex to talk about the train wreck of an election.

THE BIG QUESTION: IS TRUMP A TROJAN HORSE OR TRAITOR?



“Trump Is On The Wrong Side Of All These Globalist / Technocratic Policies That High Information Voters Understand!"



Renowned Author & Psychotherapist Dr. Joseph Sansone Delivers Harsh Truth To Republicans On The Dire Need To Call An Emergency Session, Impeach Trump, & Remove Him From Office!



“If President Trump Does Not Come Out & State That Nuclear Weapons Are Off The Table With Iran, He Needs To Be Removed From Office! It’s That Simple!”



PLUS, Dr. Sansone Discusses His Campaign Against Bill Gates, Pfizer, & The Covid Mad Scientists In The Landmark Netherlands Trial Big Pharma Wants Kept Hidden!



THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE INTERVIEW!

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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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