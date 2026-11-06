Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joyce Benatti's avatar
Joyce Benatti
9h

The $50,000 question indeed!!!!!!!

Reply
Share
ICN.PRESS's avatar
ICN.PRESS
10hEdited

well, it's easy to answer:

what's their profits to be traitors when the whole mainstream medias paid by corpofascists criminal organization are against them since 2016 and btw get the whole america against them too?

frankly, 100% of states are blue. maybe they want to show to THE people how rigged are the elections when they don't block the fraud isn't it? Ilhan Omar has been elected with 100% votes in some poll office. LOL, wake up PEOPLE!!!

why do you think he GOV offers 1 millions $ for everyone declaring with proofs that a county where she/he voted is fraudulous? 1 MILLION GUYS!!! WAKE UP! INVESTIGATE NOW! YOU CANNOT IMPOSE YOUR GAME TO THEM, SO PLAY THE GAME FOR YOUR PROFITS!

Reply
Share
2 replies
32 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture