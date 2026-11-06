I was on Alex jones Live yesterday to discuss the fallout of the midterm bloodbath earlier today. Breanna Morello and I joined Alex to talk about the train wreck of an election.
THE BIG QUESTION: IS TRUMP A TROJAN HORSE OR TRAITOR?
“Trump Is On The Wrong Side Of All These Globalist / Technocratic Policies That High Information Voters Understand!"
Renowned Author & Psychotherapist Dr. Joseph Sansone Delivers Harsh Truth To Republicans On The Dire Need To Call An Emergency Session, Impeach Trump, & Remove Him From Office!
“If President Trump Does Not Come Out & State That Nuclear Weapons Are Off The Table With Iran, He Needs To Be Removed From Office! It’s That Simple!”
PLUS, Dr. Sansone Discusses His Campaign Against Bill Gates, Pfizer, & The Covid Mad Scientists In The Landmark Netherlands Trial Big Pharma Wants Kept Hidden!
THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE INTERVIEW!
Click This Link or the Image Below to Watch on X
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.
Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The $50,000 question indeed!!!!!!!
well, it's easy to answer:
what's their profits to be traitors when the whole mainstream medias paid by corpofascists criminal organization are against them since 2016 and btw get the whole america against them too?
frankly, 100% of states are blue. maybe they want to show to THE people how rigged are the elections when they don't block the fraud isn't it? Ilhan Omar has been elected with 100% votes in some poll office. LOL, wake up PEOPLE!!!
why do you think he GOV offers 1 millions $ for everyone declaring with proofs that a county where she/he voted is fraudulous? 1 MILLION GUYS!!! WAKE UP! INVESTIGATE NOW! YOU CANNOT IMPOSE YOUR GAME TO THEM, SO PLAY THE GAME FOR YOUR PROFITS!