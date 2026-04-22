Trump’s Anti Christ and Anti Christian sentiments have been on full display since the start of the American Israeli war on Iran. While Trump disregarded U.S. Constitution, and national interests, and started a war against Iran on behalf of and in conjunction with Israel, he has gone out of his way to attack Christianity and mock Christ.

First, Trump posted and blasphemed in a hate filled post on Easter, the Holiest of Christian holidays. Then Trump blasphemed further and mocked Christ by posting a picture of himself as Christ, and he also mocked Christianity by posting an image of himself as the Pope. While the post depicting Trump as the Christ has been removed, the White House X account still has a post depicting Trump as the Pope mocking Catholics. Catholicism is the oldest and largest Christian denomination in the world and the White House still mocks Catholics….

Interestingly, Trump did not place his hand on the Bible when being sworn in, in 2025. This may reflect his hostility toward Christianity. However, Trump did pray at the grave of false Messiah (at least according to Christians and most Jews) Rebbe Schneerson. A Jewish Rabi believed by some supporters to be the Messiah. Scheerson was also a proponent of the Noahide Laws.

These clearly Anti Christian sentiments have been on display while Israel kills Christians in Lebanon and an Israeli soldier take an ax to hack a fallen icon of Jesus Christ while his friend filmed it. This is likely the byproduct of an IDF culture conducive to Anti Christian hatred. Since it was a media firestorm, the soldiers had to be punished, but the damage was done.

Meanwhile the Trump administration has announced that it will not allow attendees from other countries to the World Cup that have demonstrated anti Semitism (whatever that is) on social media and will not allow them to enter America. This is utterly astounding. Trump is openly Anti Christ and Anti Christian, yet he is willing to violate the First Amendment and prohibit people from entering the country that have made so called Anti Semitic statements?

Anti Semitism not allowed. Anti Catholicism allowed.

Of course, Zionists, who hold racial and cultural supremacist views, consider criticism of Israel as being Anti Semitic, and even consider parts of the New Testament as Anti Semitic. Therefore, vocal opposition to the Israeli induced holocaust in Gaza is also considered Anti Semitic.

Many Jews oppose the Gazan holocaust. Hmmm…60% of American Jews oppose the Iran war, are they Anti Semitic too?

If you support the First Amendment, then people have a right to criticize Christianity and Judaism. However, it borders on the absurd to suggest that criticism of Israel or Zionism is Anti Semitic. People certainly have a right to criticize the government of Israel as it commits crimes against humanity, as well as those holding racial and cultural supremacist views, without being labelled Anti Semitic.

Why does Trump think it is okay for him to be openly Anti Christian, think it is okay to violate the First Amendment, and simultaneously think it is okay to silence criticism of Israel? Why does Trump think it is okay to critique the Vatican and mock Christ and the Holy See, but not okay to criticize Israel?

In a public relations stunt Trump participated in a marathon Bible reading. Interestingly, Trump read from the Old Testament, not the New Testament….

Israel has been carrying out a sophisticated war against America for the past 35 years or so, if not longer. If we count the USS Liberty, then we can say since at least 1967. After the September 11, 2001, false flag attack on the World Trade Center, the U.S. was used in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The purpose was clearly to bankrupt the U.S. while attempting to dispose of Israel’s enemies.

Classic Sun Tzu…”to win without fighting is best”.

The unwarranted attack on Iran is diametrically opposed to U.S. vital national interests and is directly harming the United States and its allies.

Iran getting a nuclear weapon was never an issue, and even if they did, who cares?

It would not pose a threat to the U.S. There is terrible irony in this line of thinking. Iran is a party to the international nonproliferation treaty and is developing civilian nuclear power according to the treaty. Israel has illegally stolen or developed nuclear weapons technology and is reported to have 300-400 nuclear weapons.

Why is Israel exempt?

Epstein was a Mossad asset blackmailing American politicians and business leaders. AIPAC funnels money to politicians. Congress is owned by Israel and Israel gets billions in foreign aid every year.

Is this the answer?

In 1990, in the lead up to the first Gulf War, political prophet and father of the modern America First Movement, Patrick J. Buchanan, declared that Congress was “Israeli-occupied territory” and stated that “There are only two groups that are beating the drums for war in the Middle East, the Israeli Defense Ministry, and its amen corner in the United States”… That statement was clearly not rhetorical.

Before the Iran war started, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was allowed in the White House situation room, and Trump did not sit at the head of the table. Something is severely wrong….

Billionair Zionists pushing phony narratives in the media are promoting this war. The Iran war appears to be largely about facilitating the demise of America. The Iran war is further bankrupting the U.S. and has exposed military vulnerabilities.

Due to the war crimes committed and the threats of war crimes, America’s reputation has been damaged for decades to come. American allies’ economies have been severely damaged. The risk of global economic depression and of global famine are real.

Is creating global famine phase two of the global attack on humanity that started with COVID shots?

America clearly lost the first round of the war with Iran. Iran is still standing and controls the Strait of Hormuz. It appears that there is very little that the U.S. can do about that. Iran damaged U.S. military bases, and that also could not be stopped.

Trump violated the cease fire agreement by maintaining an embargo, as a result, Iran tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz again. The longer this goes on, the greater the economic havoc it will inflict on the world economy.

Even if the U.S. finds a way to win with conventional weapons, what did it win?

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson broke the news on Judge Napolitano’s podcast that Trump attempted to get the nuclear codes and was denied.

If this report is true, then we are in deep trouble.

Whether Trump was always a Trojan Horse, lost his mind, is under frequency based mind control, or is being blackmailed and intimidated, may not matter. Trump appears to be an Israeli asset utilized to destroy America. Eventually, Israel will find another host country.

Of course there is the theory that Trump is just an idiot, which can’t be totally discounted. Still, I’m thinking billionaires are the opposite of naive.

Bottom line is that Trump needs to end this war now and stop sending Israeli agents to negotiate a peace. He also needs to stop mocking Christ and attacking Christianity. It is very low class to deliberately insult people’s religion.

Losing a war to Iran in no way makes America great again, and it is certainly not America First.

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