Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
15hEdited

Don't forget to mention how Zelensky the penis piano playing fake Ukraine President persecuted Christian's during his fake war!! Trump is a fraud just like all of D.C. Politician's!!

Reply
Share
Raj777's avatar
Raj777
15h

Thank you Dr. Sansone. Excellent, to the point, logical, well thoughtout writing.

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture