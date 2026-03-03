Trump’s Pearl Harbor style attack on Iran was unconstitutional (illegal), stupid, insane, and not in the interests of the United States of America. For the second time in a couple months Trump launched a sneak attack on Iran while engaged in negotiations. The attack included the deliberate assassination of the Ayatollah. For 300 million Muslims, the equivalent of the Pope for Catholics, or the head of the Eastern Orthodox Church.

The attack damaged the credibility of the United States and may have many unforeseen geopolitical after effects as traditional norms of the rules of war were shattered. Trump has squandered America’s moral authority, if there was any left, and has unilaterally started what may be a major war with potentially dire consequences.

Thanks for reading Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Unconstitutional

The United States Constitution is clear that Congress possesses the power to Declare War. It is the duty of the President to execute the war as Commander in Chief of the armed forces. Hamilton, an advocate of a strong Executive Branch was clear on this in Federalist 69. was In the post World War II world the United States has deviated from Declaring War in a similar vein that it passes unconstitutional laws rather than amend the Constitution. This is deliberate and by design as it is intended to weaken the Constitution and grant the Courts greater authority.

Still, outside of very limited military operations, the United States Presidents sought the authorization of the use of force from Congress before starting a war. In 1991 George H.W. Bush got Congressional approval for the use of force before the first Iraq war. George W. Bush got Congressional approval for the use of force when he started the second Iraq war and the Afghanistan war post September 11, 2001, attacks. The decision to go to war is arguably the most important action a government can take. Trump unilaterally started what may become a Major War, and potentially even a World War, without seeking Congressional approval.

Only Dictators have the power to start war unilaterally…

Lack of Public Support and the Danger that Poses

Polls in America show that as little as 41% of Americans support this war. In both the prior Gulf Wars in the early 90s and the early 2000s both Bush presidents underwent major propaganda campaigns to build public support or the wars before starting them and then as mentioned got Congressional approval. Public support for wars tends to wane as the war goes on. When Americans were conned post September 11, 2001, to support the war in Iraq and Afghanistan, the support was extraordinary.

I remember a friend calling me unpatriotic because I pointed out that the wars had nothing to do with the 911 attacks, which were a false flag, and were not in U.S. national interests. This friend apologized five years later and admitted that I was right. By the time the U.S. retreated from Afghanistan public opinion evaporated for continuing that war.

Politically, this is disastrous for Republicans. If the war is not ended very soon, Republicans will get slaughtered in the midterms. Remember, Trump campaigned against war and regime change. Trump lied and many of his supporters are angry.

The real danger of starting a major war with so little support, is that in order to gain support the Mossad or CIA carries out false flag terrorist/saboteur operations in the U.S., to build that support. Even this runs the risk of backfiring as many Americans are alert to this possibility.

Assassination of the Ayatollah

As previously mentioned, for 300 million Muslims, the Ayatollah is the equivalent of the Pope for Catholics, or the head of the Eastern Orthodox Church.

Would assassinating the Pope end Catholicism?

Unlikely, even many Protestants would be sympathetic to the loss felt by fellow Christians. Likewise, the assassination the Ayatollah Khomeini, who was a leader in the Twelver Shia branch of Islam, is not going to make followers quit Islam. It will just fuel hatred among tens of millions of Muslims toward America.

The deliberate assassination of a political and religious leader breaks international norms. Former Congressman and Presidential candidate, Dr. Ron Paul, would often speak about blowback or intended consequences of military intervention.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s fatwa against nuclear weapons was an internal deterrent against developing nuclear weapons. Some have argued that the U.S. and Israel just assassinated the man that was actually standing in the way of Iran developing nuclear weapons. It is not unreasonable for the Iranians to think that if they develop nuclear weapons the U.S. will leave them alone.

What kind of blowback could the United States and the West face because of this unlawful action?

The possibility of the War Expanding

The reality is that nobody knows how this war will go. War is unpredictable. Very often we don’t know what is actually happening. That is what we call the fog of war. For example. Iran retaliated by targeting our bases in the region. The degree of damage to these bases is unknown for certain. As this map shows the area under attack has widened.

Iran also claims it is using its older missiles and has a more advanced stockpile in reserves.

Is this true or bluster?

There are some logistical factors that must be considered. Iran is a country two and the half times the size of Texas and has a population of 90 million people. The people are Persians not Arabs and have a long history and culture. The Romans and Persians fought on and off for 700 years. Each being on the frontier of the other’s empire, each faced logistical limitations. Even with today’s technology, the United States faces logistical limitations fighting a war nobody wants on the other side of the world. Increasingly countries may stop allowing the U.S. to lauch attacks from bases in their countries to avoid being a target.

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson and others are stating that Trump bit off more than he could chew and that the U.S. thought that by taking out the Ayatollah that the Iranians would surrender or plead for peace. The opposite appears to be happening. In fact, reports are that the U.S., partly because of supplying Ukraine, and partly because of supplying Israel, has limited missiles to intercept Iranian missiles. The Iranian missiles being fired cost approximately one tenth of the cost of the American and their allies intercept missiles.

If Russia and China start heavily supplying Iran, then we essentially are in a global war with the U.S. and the West supplying Ukraine. It is possible that we are in the early stages of World War III. Or at least another phase of World War III if you count the poisoning of the population with MRNA bioweapon injections as the start of WWIII.

Leaving aside worse case scenarios, the war is expanding as Iran is expanding its targets to disrupt the U.S. presence in the region. Iran targeted the U.S. embassy in Saudi Arabia prompting the evacuation of U.S. embassies in the region.

When discussing the war shortly after it started, Michael Yon, stated in this interview that if you want to sound like you know what you are talking about, point out that there is a likelihood that war will expand, last longer than anticipated, and it is unpredictable how it will evolve. Seems like sound advice.

Intensification

Intensification of the conflict potentially could lead to the use of tactical nuclear weapons. This could also fuel horizontal expansion and risk the potential of global nuclear war. Admittedly, this is not the most likely scenario, but the risk exists.

The absurdity of the U.S. using tactical nuclear weapons is a less likely scenario, but what happens if the U.S. is losing the war?

If Iran refuses to stop launching missiles and the U.S. stockpile is depleted, it is unclear how the U.S. will react. Does the U.S. retreat from the region or increase war efforts?

This is where public support comes in, or shall we say the lack of public support.

What price is the U.S. willing to pay to win the war?

Economic Fallout

The world economy is clearly impacted by this war and the Strait of Hormuz being shut down. While this directly affects Asia and Europe more so than the U.S., it will impact the U.S. economy as the global economy is impacted. If the U.S. and or Israel starts targeting Iranian oil fields or pipeline Iran will likely target Saudi and Kuwaiti oil fields creating a an even greater economic impact on world markets.

While U.S. gas prices may or may not go up directly, the inflationary effects of the shock to the global markets will likely be felt in America.

The economic fallout may shift geopolitical alliance away from the U.S.

Zionism

One of the most disturbing aspects of this war is that it is being driven by Zionism. A nationalist ideology based on cultural and racial supremacy fueled by fanatical religious zealots that literally believe, as exemplified by Ambassador Mike Huckabee, that Israel has a right to half the land owned by other countries in the Middle East.

Retired Colonel Douglas MacGregor cautioned about the expansion of the war and stated that if Iran survives the war, which it may very likely do, then that is a victory for them and a defeat for America. He also cautioned that Israel may not survive an expanded war given its small size and limited ability to absorb attacks.

Meanwhile Israel has launched a ground invasion of Lebanon.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the U.S. launched its attack because Israel was going to attack.

As reported in AntiWar.com

“Rubio’s comments align with reporting from The New York Times that said when Tucker Carlson recently met with President Trump and tried to convince him not to launch a war with Iran, the president said he had no choice but to join a strike that Israel would launch. The Times report said that Netanyahu was determined to ensure that the negotiations between the US and Iran wouldn’t get in the way of planning for a joint US-Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic. But Trump and his top officials tried to sell the war as being related to Iran’s nuclear program despite insisting that it was “obliterated” by the June 2025 US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Vice President JD Vance even claimed that there was evidence Iran may be trying to build a nuclear weapon.”

Did the Trump administration just admit that it takes its orders from Netanyahu?

Epstein Files

It is fairly clear that Epstein was an Israeli Mossad asset running a pedophile blackmail operation targeting American and European politicians and businessmen. Given the revelations from the Epstein files and Trump’s resistance to releasing them, doing so only after Representative Thomas Massie forced him to, and then targeting Massie with unlimited funds in the primary, should we question if the Epstein files have something to do with Trump’s obedience to Netanyahu?

Is Trump being blackmailed to start a war with Iran?

We have no way of knowing; however, it is a fair question given the fact that Trump campaigned against no new wars and touted himself as the peace President.

What caused Trump to break his campaign promise and unilaterally start a war with Iran? Who is running America? Netanyahu Mossad? CIA?

The Purpose of the War

What exactly does victory look like?

There is no clear objective or purpose to this war. It appears to simply be to bomb Iran and hope the inhabitants seize the opportunity to overthrow their government. This is not exactly a strategy guaranteed for success.

The real purpose of the war may not be just to destroy Israel’s Middle East enemies and create chaos. It is also appears to be to destroy the United States by further bankrupting. If Israel were trying to take down America, the intent of all these Middle East wars the U.S. gets dragged in to, may be the ultimate expression of Sun Tzu’s axiom “To win without fighting is best”. The U.S. is being bled dry to carry out wars that are not in its strategic national interest. If this is not the intent it does appear the result.

The Iran war also appears to be partly designed to facilitate the retreat of the U.S. from the region and a recalibration of its status as a true superpower.

The cost of this war is astronomical already. All these resources should be used to protect U.S. borders and stop the flow of illegal aliens, heroin, and fentanyl.

Exit Strategy

Victory in this war does not look clearly defined. The objective for the U.S. is not clear. There appears to be no strategy involved.

The best case scenario is that Trump realizing that he is in over his head finds a way out of the war quickly. Even then we are lesf with millions of people hating America for a sneak attack.

This is based on the assumption that there is a way out. If Iran does have a stockpile of missiles and the U.S. has a depleting missile supply to intercept those missiles, then there is a chance that Iran would be unwilling to end the war on U.S. terms. Iran may have demands.

It is difficult to win a war if you are unwilling to send in ground troops. If you are unwilling to spill your own blood, chances are the war is not a just war of survival. Even then, how would you occupy a country of 90 million people?

This war may not turn out nearly as badly as I think it may go. I hope that is the case. Still, when you look at the risk reward balance of starting this war, it seems extremely reckless.

But what the hell do I know?

There have been a few reports that the U.S. attempted to start talks with Iran after the war started, and that Iran said no.

After Israel and the U.S. attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations, one of the early horrors of the war was that an all girls elementary school in Iran was destroyed killing over 100 little Persian girls and their teachers.

I wonder why the Iranians said no to talks?

GiveSendGo to support my efforts in my legal case to stop MRNA bioweapons in Florida.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend