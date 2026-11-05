Democrats gained control of the House by a large margin and also the Senate. Governors and state legislatures turned blue. Texas turned blue. The 2026 Republican midterm bloodbath did not represent a mandate for Democrat leftist ideology. On the contrary, the 2026 midterms were a repudiation of Trump, and more importantly, Psychopathic Authoritarianism. From various ends of the political spectrum, Americans voted against perceived Psychopathic Authoritarianism. Left leaning voters voted Democrat. Right leaning voters didn’t vote, voted independent, or even voted for the Democrat in some instances. Voters, whether Republican, Democrat, or Independent, rejected perceived Psychopathic Authoritarianism in their own way.

From the Democrat Party activist perspective Trump was an authoritarian that was using ICE to intimidate and exert police power. Arguably the Trump administration deliberately acted like a bull in the China closet on this issue in an effort to further polarize the public. Although, when Ice agents start walking down the street asking people for their papers, the perception that a police state is being created is not a far reach.

Trump increasingly looked like Bibi’s bitch as he traded in America First for Israel First. The apparent unilateral decision by Trump to start a war against Iran on behalf of Israel that has no strategic benefit or national interest for America, positioned Trump as the mad king to many Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. The continued lying about the war, the embarrassing defeat to Iran, and the current threat to restart the war, and even potential use of nuclear weapons, were rejected by voters. This was partly due to the economic fallout, including potential food shortages, energy shortages, as well as rising prices.

The pending NDAA’s merging of aspects of the U.S. military and Israeli military operations and intelligence sharing is paramount to treason.

Republican attempts to curb the First Amendment under the guise of Anti-Semitism laws is a direct attack on liberty. Support for the Gazan Holocaust and Trump’s Anti-Christian sentiments angered voters.

Erratic and hostile behavior toward longtime geopolitical allies creating unnecessarily strained international relations is taking its toll.

Republicans controlled the White House, House of Representatives, and the Senate, yet COVID/mRNA bioweapon injections are still on the market poisoning Americans. Trump and Republican support for continued biowarfare against Americans, caused many that are aware of the situation, as they watch friends and family members get cancer, heart conditions, and so on, sever their support for Trump and Republicans.

Trump’s support for Flock and Axon cameras and AI database centers, and apparent support for biometric IDs, Centralized Digital Bank Currencies, and 15-minute cities, infuriated voters. All but the lowest information Trump supporters laughed at the phony AI arms race with China. The AI database centers are clearly designed to control Americans.

A whiplash tariff policy seemingly driven by daily whims and the economic fallout from the Iran war have devastated the economy. Maybe not the corporate or government embedded economy, but those that actually survive in the private sector are feeling the inflation crunch as food and nearly every item for purchase rises in cost.

In short, Trump has been furthering the modern manifestation of Psychopathic Authoritarianism called technocracy. Republicans rubber stamped this nonsense and the political bloodbath occurred.

The deficit and debt have exploded and the unpatriotic war against Iran added to that.

Increasingly, Americans are becoming aware that Trump did this on purpose. The war is intentionally designed to cause global famine and energy crises, further bankrupt the United States, and create global chaos and instability. The possibility that Trump destroyed the Republican Party on purpose must be examined. The possibility that Trojan Horse Trump is crashing America on purpose to usher in a technocratic slave state must also be considered.

Depopulation, technocracy, and transhumanism, are real objectives.

Of course, Democrats will be more Psychopathic Authoritarian than Republicans and the unbridled allegiance to Israel will continue as AIPAC brags that it is the majority party in Congress:

AIPAC congratulates the hundreds of pro-Israel Democrats and Republicans who won their elections last night. More than 234 candidates supported by AIPAC members have already won, with many additional races still too close to call. We congratulate Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on the resounding victories for their caucuses. AIPAC members are determined to expand their political activism in the cycles ahead. Our community will increase its support for Democrats and Republicans who recognize that a strong partnership with Israel helps keep both countries secure, advances peace and stability, promotes democratic values, and grows our economy through trade and innovation.

So, what should Republicans do?

I will tell you what they should do, but they will not likely have the backbone to do it. Unless Trump explicitly states that nuclear weapons are off the table and reaches a lasting peace with Iran, the Republicans should immediately impeach Trump and remove him from office. They should do this before the Democrats even get in office. Hold AN emergency session of Congress and do it. The sooner Trump is gone, the quicker the party can move on. Being stuck with Trump till 2028 will only ensure that the Democrats have all branches of government in 2028.

Republican voters should not support any candidate that does not openly state that the COVID/mRNA injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

If a candidate will not speak out against mass murder of the people you know and love, why waste your time?

There will be pundits out there saying that you need to circle the wagons around Trump and that he is the last thing standing in the way of the left and the globalists. This is BS. It is all a dog and pony show.

In fact, if Republicans go after Trump, I wouldn’t be surprised if Democrats protect him. Each party sets the stage for the other party to come in and move the agenda further.

With computer voting we have no idea how fake it is. It is certainly as safe and secure as online poker….

It is possible, as I stated on Alex Jone’s Live a couple weeks ago, that Trump flees to Israel to escape prison at some point. Pick your corruption angle or simply the illegal war as the cause.

Democrats will continue the war as it is a Uniparty at the top levels. They may still seek to imprison Trump because he represents capitalism to them, even though he is opposed to free enterprise and is more of a Corporatist, it is the symbolism that matters.

Thomas Massie should introduce the federal version of the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ and Articles of Impeachment against Trump. This will allow him to position himself as the anti-Trump anti-Democrat candidate in the 2028 Republican Primary for President. No Republican will win in 2028 if they are aligned with Trump administration. Trump is an albatross and needs to be dropped like a bad habit.

The impact of this election will be real. It may last a long time.

Let me be clear. The ideas of America First were not rejected nor were the ideas of freedom and limited government. Democrats were not given a mandate. Trump and Republicans were rejected because they betrayed their supporters, betrayed America, and embraced Psychopathic Authoritarianism, something they allegedly opposed when Biden was in office.

If there is a silver lining in this election it is that Americans oppose Psychopathic Authoritarianism. The problem is that no liberty option is available. Democrats will be worse. Psychopathic Authoritarianism will increase. The populace will get very angry as this plays out over the next couple of years.

Now the real resistance begins. We will quickly see the separation of the men and women from the little boys and girls. Republicans should embrace the concept of Nullification and be prepared to nullify unconstitutional federal laws and court decisions. Ignore the pollsters and pundits. The Truth is the weapon that is feared most. This is why all tyrannies censor the Truth.

We are not engaged in a battle for the heart and soul of America. We are already engaged in a battle for the survival of our species.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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