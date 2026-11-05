Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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The Catalyst's avatar
The Catalyst
7h

No it all is part of NWO. They all play for the same brotherhoods of elite. All the secret sects are in on it. If you cannot see the play. Kushner had meetings with Talarico. Rogers had FARA agents in his campaign as communications pr. Along with many other Democrats and Republicans. Wake up.

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Ted Cooper's avatar
Ted Cooper
7h

The only conclusion we can draw from this election is that it was rigged beforehand, just like nearly every election before it. This is how the pre-written ongoing political playbook works.The only major party in this country is the "Elites Party" and they include all Democrats, Republicans and sometimes other minor parties. Politicians at higher levels are controlled by big money.

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