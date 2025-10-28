Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

As we enter the fall it is important to push the ‘Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ now in your state! Most states’ legislature will come into session this winter. Do not let mass media hypnosis con you into believing it is alright for your friends and family to continue to get sick and die over the next decade or more from these MRNA nanoparticle injections, which are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. This bill has been introduced in Minnesota by Representative Shane Mekeland, and I have another state that I expect it to be introduced in January. That is not enough.

This requires real activism. Share this bill all over and seek a meeting with your local state legislator to get them to introduce this bill. There is a reason why big alternative media influencers have not talked about my ‘Ban the Jab’ resolutions, my legal cases, or this bill. It is because they are Cowards or Corrupt.

We are seeing quite a few weaker feel good bills being pushed that do nothing. Nonsense and a waste of time. The only way to kill this vampire is to drive a stake through its heart. I assure you the tip of this spear will not break, but we need more tips.

Please read below from my original post to understand the strategy better and download your state version of the bill, Dr. Boyle’s affidavit, and the Zywiec et al study saying it is a bioweapon. Then start pressuring your state legislators to introduce it. Meet with them. Go though the study, etc.

You can’t be America First and look the other way while your friends and family are being murdered with biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

Thank You!

Original Post - April 27 2025

My bill has already been introduced in Minnesota by Representative Shane Mekeland. (Thank you Dr. Zywiec for the connection). This proposed legislation is ground breaking because it is the first proposed legislation that recognizes that mRNA nanoparticle injections are already illegal according to existing state bioweapons/weapons of mass destruction laws, etc., and creates a criminal and civil liability for non enforcement. Shout out to Dr. Avery Brinkley for helping with the medical/scientific definition. Note: this bill covers self applying injections too as they would fall under gene therapy. This is a short concise bill that if passed in any given state will cause the house of cards to fall down. If one jurisdiction recognizes that mRNA nanoparticle injections are bioweapons then it will all fall apart. The strategy is to get this bill introduced into all 50 states if necessary till one state passes it. Many states have passed the deadline for this year to introduce bills. There are several states where bills can still be introduced and I hope to get this introduced in a couple more states this year. In the states were the deadline has passed we need to begin working on identifying state legislators that will introduce this. They may need to be educated, which will take time, so this needs to start happening now. Do not worry about whether this bill will pass in your state. There is a cumulative effect. Each state that introduces this bill puts pressure on other states and the idea will gain popularity. Also, when Republican legislators introduce this bill in blue states it shames red state Republicans and puts pressure on them to step up. If you live in a red state, chances are that you are wondering how did this bill get introduced in Minnesota and not my state? It is also poking them in the eye so to speak, which has an important psychological effect. Our best defense is truly a good offense. Make them defend against mRNA injections and products being bioweapons. BTW - If you can get a Democrat to introduce this or co sponsor it go for it. This issue should transcend politics. It is about our survival. If we get this bill introduced in enough states, it will either pass somewhere, or the Governor and Attorney General of the state will do their job and enforce existing state bioweapons laws due to pressure, or the federal government will remove the mRNA injections to try and get in front of this. They are already trying to do that by saying they might stop COVID shots for kids. Meanwhile mRNA injections for bird flu etc. will remain. That is a limited hang out! If mRNA injections and products are still on the market we will make the 2026 midterms about whether you support the continued biowarfare against Americans or whether you support this bill. Start showing up at political events challenging politicians on this issue. There is no place for learned helplessness, cognitive dissonance, or Stockholm Syndrome. Please share this far and wide and disseminate this proposed bill. We need people to jump on this and start reaching out to their state legislators to get them to introduce it. Click here for Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and United Kingdom versions of the bill. Click here for European Country versions of the bill. Click here for Japan and South Korea verisons of the bill. Click here for Philippines version of the bill. I have included a Federal version just for kicks. Below are pdfs of all 50 states versions plus a federal version. First, I provided a copy of Dr. Francis Boyle’s affidavit I asked him to complete for my case stating that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are bioweapons in violation of 18 USC 175 Ch 10 BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS. Dr. Boyle is the law professor that wrote the 1989 Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act. I am also including the PDF of a recent peer reviewed scientific journal article stating that the COVID ‘virus and vaccine’ violated the Biological Weapons Convention.

Dr. Francis Boyle Affidavit

Signed Statement On Boyle Affidavit 8 14 2025 2.85MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Peer Reviewed Scientific Paper Stating Vaccine violated Biological Weapons Convention.

Zywiec Et Al 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Draft Bills Follow:

Federal

Federal Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 118KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Alabama

Alabama Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 119KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Alaska

Alaska Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Arizona

Arizona Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Arkansas

Arkansas Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 100KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

California

California Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Colorado

Colorado Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Connecticut

Connecticut Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 120KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Delaware

Delaware Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 99.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Florida

Florida Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 69.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Georgia

Georgia Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 102KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Hawaii

Hawaii Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 109KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Idaho

Idaho Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 71.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Illinois

Illinois Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Indiana

Indiana Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 100KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Iowa

Iowa Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Kansas

Kansas Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 71.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Kentucky

Kentucky Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 117KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Louisiana

Lousiana Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 99.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Maine

Maine Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Maryland

Maryland Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 99.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Michigan

Michigan Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 99.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Minnesota

This bill has been introduced in Minnesota by Representative Shane Mekeland!!!

Mississippi

Mississippi Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Missouri

Missouri Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 99KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Montana

Montana Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 99.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Nebraska

Nebraska Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 105KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Nevada

Nevada Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 99.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

New Hampshire

New Hampshire Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 102KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

New Jersey

New Jersey Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 98.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

New Mexico

New Mexico Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 102KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

New York

New York Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

North Carolina

North Carolina Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 118KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

North Dakota

North Dakota Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 100KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Ohio

Ohio Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 72.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Oregon

Oregon Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 100KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 100KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

South Carolina

South Carolina Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

South Dakota

South Dakota Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 100KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Tennessee

Tennessee Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 109KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Texas

Texas Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 121KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Utah

Utah Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 102KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Vermont

Vermont Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 119KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Virginia

Virgina Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Washington

Washington Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 102KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

West Virginia

West Virginia Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 107KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Wyoming

Wyoming Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act Sample Bill 101KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi here.

Share

Refer a friend