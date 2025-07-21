Below I’ve provided downloadable draft bills for Japan and South Korea versions of the ‘Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’. Like the U.S. Federal and all 50 U.S. state versions, and the Canada and European versions of the bill, this bill recognizes that the MRNA Nanoparticle Injections are already illegal according to existing bioweapons/weapons of mass destruction laws and creates a criminal and civil penalty for non enforcement.

I also provided a downloadable version of the late Dr. Francis Boyle’s affidavit. Dr. Boyle was arguably the world’s leading legal authority on biological weapons and wrote the U.S. domestic implementation legislation of the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989.

These are written in English and will need to be translated. Double check the appropriate statutes. Share with contacts in Japan and South Korea to try and get the bill introduced.

I’ve also included links to prior versions of the draft bill for your convenience. To date this bill has only been introduced in Minnesota.

U.S. Federal and State versions of the bill.

Canada, Australian, New Zealand, and U.K. versions of the bill.

All European Country versions of the bill

Philippines version of bill

Dr. Francis Boyle’s Affidavit

2 Dr Boyle Signed Affidavit 2.64MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Japan

Japan Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibition Act 99.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

South Korea

South Korea – Sansone Mrna Bioweapons Prohibiton Act – 100KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

