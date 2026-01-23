Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monique's avatar
Monique
13h

Beautifully said.

Reply
Share
Paulette's avatar
Paulette
13h

I hear you, Dr!

Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture