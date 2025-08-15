Donald Trump endorsed candidate for Governor of the State of Florida, Congressman Byron Donalds has stated COVID vaccines saved millions of lives, Biden won the 2020 election, get over it, and J6 political protestors got what they deserved, and that computer voting was here to stay.

It was also reported that Donalds stated at a Collier County Republican Party Executive Committee meeting in 2022 that people are "just going to have to get used to using Central Bank Digital Currency." Byron Donalds voted in favor of the so called Genius Act on July 17, 2025. This law creates a Stable Coin, which is a digital currency that many feel is a backdoor to a Centralized Digital Bank Currency (CDBC). CDBCs are basically digital slavery as algorithms will be able to control how you are allowed to spend money, essentially changing it from your money to your allowance, based on a social credit score (good behavior), in effect, eventually eliminating private property. The Trump administration has also engaged Palantir to create as national digital database on every American. Donalds also came out in support of deploying the National Guard in Washington DC due to an alleged ‘Crime Emergency’. The Trump administration has threatened deploying the National Guard in other cities as well.

Trump has endorsed Senator Lindsay Graham of SC and Congressman Byron Donalds, while simultaneously trying to unseat America First Congressional Representative, Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

Donalds support for continued biowarfare in the form of mRNA nanoparticle injections is unconscionable. It shows a total lack of leadership for a candidate running for Governor to not have spoken up about the greatest crime in human history. Donalds has yet to apologize for his support for Operation Warp Speed.

When contrasted with Texas Republican Gubernatorial candidate, Doc Pete Chambers, who clearly states that mRNA injections are bioweapons and that he will prohibit all mRNA products with an Executive Order, Byron looks weak.

Recent research out of Japan showed that of 21 million injected people there were 610,000 deaths attributed to the COVID injections. Based on population this would equate to an underreporting factor of 41 in VAERS meaning 1,558,000 dead shortly after getting the COVID injections. This does not take into account the Floridians that die from complications years afterward from cancer, heart attacks, and so on.

Edward Dowd suggested that there are around 5000 excess deaths a week (250,000 a year) in the United States linked to mRNA injections

The COVID 19 mRNA nanoparticle injections are associated with neurological disorders, autoimmune disorders, heart attacks, strokes, cancer, metabolic disorders, chronic fatigue, chronic inflammation, and death, to name a few of the issues. The COVID mRNA shots are associated with a 1236% increase in cardiac arrest deaths, 112,000% increase in brain strokes when compared to the flu shots, reduced birth rates, increased infant mortality, increased mortality overall, and a 37% reduction in lifespans. Extrapolated over the course of a lifetime this would be a 29 year reduction in lifespans. This means that children getting these shots will be lucky to live into their 50s. The continued immune system failure or Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS) will continue to contribute to cancers and the other disorders and diseases.

I have an affidavit under penalty of perjury from the law professor that wrote the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989 stating that mRNA injections are bioweapons. At my request, Dr. Francis Boyle provided affidavit for my cases. Dr. Boyle actually publicly stated that COVID injections were a bioweapon as early as the fall of 2020 before it was even available.

The Trump administration is working on a self amplifying MRNA injection, which will essentially force vaccinate the unvaccinated through the process of shedding or transmission. In other words, the machinery of the self amplifying mRNA injections will transmit from vaccinated to the unvaccinated.

While Floridians continue to get sick and die on a daily basis of diseases ranging from cancer to heart disease, Donalds’ wife, Erika, is posting weird videos of Byron Donalds posing in some kind of glamour photo…

Dave Kalin, the Chair of the Charlotte County Republican Party provided these screen shots and informed me of this issue involving Evan Power Chairman of the republican Party of Florida. According to Mr. Kalin, and the shared screen shots, Republican Party of Florida Chair. Evan Power. is employed by Ramba Consulting Group LLC. The screen shot below shows that Ramba Consulting Group LLC donated to a Democrat candidate running for County Commissioner in a recent election.

Is this the tip of the iceberg?

As can be seen from their website, Ramba Consulting Group LLC engages in lobbying the government on behalf of clients. See screen shots below.

This is an interesting situation as the Republican Party of Florida has been on an apparent witch hunt at the direction of Evan Power targeting Conservative Executive Committee Members at the county level Republican Party Executive Committees across the state. An arbitrary statewide purge has been going on for over the past year.

For instance, I was elected again and my term started on December 1, 2024. I was suspended on December 3, 2024. This happened to be the same day as our county elections in Lee County. This prevented me from voting or running for a Chair should I have desired. I was suspended because I was a member of the Florida Republican Assembly (FRA) in my prior term. You heard that right, my prior term. FRA is a conservative political organization. Ironically, while I was a State Director with the Lee County Republican Assembly, I was not very involved with the organization, as that was more of a figure head position with no voting power.

The Republican Party of Florida adopted a new rule last year and stated that you couldn’t be a member of the Republican Assembly and also be an Executive Committee member. As such, I let my membership in the Florida Republican Assembly lapse in September of 2024 and hadn’t gone to business meetings for months because of the new rule.

After I was suspended on December 3, 2024, I was sent a letter by Republican Party of Florida, Executive director, Bill Helmich, stating that if I signed an affidavit that I was not a member of the Florida Republican Assembly or its affiliated chapters before the end of the year, my suspension would be lifted immediately. I provided the requested affidavit before the end of the year as instructed, yet as of this writing my suspension was never lifted. I am duly elected and represent a thousand registered Republican voters in my precinct yet; I am suspended for belonging to an organization before my new term began and I signed an affidavit before the end of the year as directed.

I am sure my suspension has nothing to do with the Ban the Jab Resolutions, which declared COVID injections biological, and technological weapons that I was getting passed at County Republican parties across Florida and the country, as well as a couple states. I am also sure it has nothing to do with the fact that I have been litigating with the Governor and Attorney General of the State of Florida to prohibit mRNA injections and products because they violate Fla. Stat. 790.166 Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Dave Kalin has informed me that Bill Helmich the Executive director of the Republican Party of Florida is trying to remove him as Charlotte County Chair because he spoke at an event called the Reclaim Campaign, hosted by Raj Doraisamy, which promoted grassroots activism. Mr. Kalin noted in his speech that he was speaking in his capacity as an individual not in his official capacity.

Neither Mr. Kalin nor I work for an employer that donates to Democrats. The issue here should be obvious. Conservative and liberty minded Republicans are being arbitrarily purged from Republican Executive Committees across the state of Florida because of alleged associations with Conservative and Christian organizations, and activists, while Evan Power, the Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, has an employer that donates to Democrats.

Dave Kalin also informed me that Evan Power may become the Bylaws Chair at the Republican National Committee, which makes this a serious issue.

In 2024, Evan Power became Chair of the Republican Party of Florida after former Chair Christian Ziegler was ousted for an unconventional relationship that he and his wife had with another woman. Shortly after getting elected, a video surfaced of Mr. Power getting arrested for a DUI that occurred in 2018. According to this report:

An officer holds a Ruger .38-caliber pistol that was taken from the center console of Power’s car along with five rounds of ammunition, including one in the chamber. Also found were an unspecified number of silver bars. The pistol and ammunition were impounded and later returned; Power told police to leave the silver bars in his car, which was towed away.

The Party’s Vice Chair has also had some issues with the law. Republican Party of Florida Vice Chair Jovanté Teague was arrested in 2019 for felony sex charge, according to The Gainsville Sun in an article dated May 2, 2025:

The newly elected vice chair of the Republican Party of Florida was convicted in 2019 as part of a state felony investigation into whether he had a sexual relationship with an inmate when he was a jail guard. Details of the court case and its outcome haven’t previously been reported. As part of the investigation, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement uncovered notes it said were handwritten by Jovanté Teague, 30, of Cross City, inside a jail cell that “clearly indicated” a romantic relationship and “possibly sexual contact” with the female inmate.

The Gainsville Sun also reports:

Teague slipped the notes to the inmate under a food tray to avoid surveillance cameras, court records said. A cellmate — who wasn’t identified in court records — said she saw Teague engage in a sex act with the inmate, and later one of the handwritten notes from Teague recovered by authorities described that encounter, court records said. The inmate’s mother said someone named “Jovan” had been texting her from a number that turned out to be Teague’s, court records said. Inmates said Teague was working with a local bail bondsman to arrange for the inmate’s release, the records said.

Also reported by The Gainsville Sun:

Teague was arrested on a felony complaint and his case was included in the circuit court’s felony docket. He pleaded guilty in September 2019 to a single misdemeanor charge of smuggling contraband — the handwritten notes attributed to him — into a county detention facility. The judge sentenced him to two years’ probation, which ended in September 2021, and Teague paid the last of his $1,400 in court fees and fines in February 2023.

Jovanté Teague is reported to be close with Congressman Byron Donalds. Buoyed by an endorsement from Donald Trump, Donalds’ support helped Teague win a decisive victory as Vice Chairman. Although, the alleged incident with the inmate was not widely known before his election.

In the past, Donalds has had legal issues. According to WUSF:

In 1996, he went to Florida and attended Florida A&M University, where he was arrested in 1997 for misdemeanor marijuana possession. The charge was ultimately dismissed. In 2000, he was charged with bribery by the state, an allegation he said stemmed from depositing a bad check when facing financial troubles. That record has since been expunged.

The former Brookly Democrat changed to the Republican Party in 2010. Donalds is now running for Governor of Florida and has the backing of Donald Trump. Trump who campaigned on releasing the Epstein files now claims that they are a hoax.

According to RawStory.com, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, met with Ghislaine Maxwell, former child sex offender and accomplice to Jeffrey Epstein. Afterward, Maxwell was approved to leave prison to work during the day. Maxwell’s father was reportedly a known Mossad, MI6, and KGB agent. According to a post on X by Grok AI:

Ghislaine Maxwell has siblings with U.S. intel ties. Christine Maxwell co-founded Chiliad, providing data-mining software to the FBI's counterterrorism warehouse post-9/11, enabling searches across agencies like CIA and NSA. Isabel Maxwell led Israeli firms Commtouch and iCognito, with board roles at Peres Center for Peace and Israel Venture Network. Ties to Israel: Isabel's roles in Israeli tech/security; family patriarch Robert Maxwell allegedly worked for Mossad. Conflicts: Their surveillance tech access amid Ghislaine's Epstein-linked conviction raises questions of data misuse, foreign influence, and blackmail networks.

Byron Donalds did sign on to Representative Thomas Massie’s discharge petition to release the Epstein files, however. It is of course who Jeffery Epstein worked for which is the most important issue. Byron Donalds has received $121,507 from AIPAC and has demonstrated an apparent loyalty to the foreign nation of Israel.

Donalds close friend Larry Wilcoxson, who was a paid consultant for his campaign with $300,000 in reimbursements and for consulting services since 2021, has had a long history of incidents with law enforcement. Arguably the most serious allegation as reported in the Daily Beast was that:

Wilcoxson was charged with molesting a child—while working as a substitute teacher in Indianapolis, Indiana—and how he responded that is causing concern about how much vetting Donalds has been through. Molestation charges against Wilcoxson were dropped in 2007, a year after his arrest.

Wilcoxson’s long arrest history has created issues for Donalds’ Gubernatorial campaign and Wilcoxson is reported to no longer be on payroll.

Byron Donalds paid Congressional staffer Mercedes Price Harry is also the Chair of the Lee County Republican Party. This apparent conflict of interest has raised some ethical concerns among activists.

One thing is clear. A candidate can’t claim to be America First and support the continued distribution of biological and technological weapons of mass destruction targeting Americans.

Please take the poll below.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

