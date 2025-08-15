Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
3h

Dr. Sansone for Governor. Then Presidential run

Ban globalists resolutions!

Step up big C conservatives. Freedom isn't free

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
4h

It is mind-boggling trying to unravel the good guys from the bad. Few are privy to the real backgrounds of the candidates who are running for office...and nobody has all the facts. What I read about what Byron Donalds had to say... was positive. I was not aware that he was pro-vaccines. I tell people to think about the substances that are in all vaccines...and ask them how would these toxic substances create health? In 1957 I could have lost my infant son from the vaccines he was given. It is a miracle he survived. I thought that I was being a good parent. I never questioned the items that were in the shots. If I had known that there were aluminum, mercury and formaldehyde in these shots, I would never have permitted the doctor to give them. I knew at that time about 'Mad Hatter's Disease' whereby women who were working on hats stiffening brims using mercury went insane in the early 1900s. In 1957 my father sent me an article from St Catharine's press, in Ontario, Canada about aluminum causing brain damage; and I immediately threw a brand new set of Wear-ever Aluminum Cookware in the trash. I also knew in high school about formaldehyde being used in embalming corpses. I would never have given my baby shots with these items. In 2010, I came across a book Vaccination is NOT Immunization listing all the items that were in the childhood vaccines. I was shocked! I could not believe doctors would promote injecting toxic substances into the bloodstream that could destroy the organs, glands and cells. The only thing that belongs in the bloodstream are nutrients from natural unprocessed foods. They nourish the internal organs, glands and cells; and provide health and energy. POISON KILLS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture