Lynne Scott Haggerman on Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 80

Lynne Scott Haggerman stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else to discuss her experience as being part of the MK Ultra program and human trafficked from birth to the age of 5 years old. Lynne discussed different aspects of the program including trafficking houses and those involved. Chilling aspects of the neighborhood traffic houses were discussed along with how to spot one. we also discussed massive corruption and why there are not more busts. Lynne also gave tips for fellow survivors.

Lynne hosts the The Lynne Scott Haggerman Show and is on X https://x.com/haggerman91741 and Truth Social she is @victoryalways

