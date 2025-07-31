Attorney Ana Toledo on Mind Matters and Everything Esle with Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 79

Ana Toledo, Esq., human rights attorney and advisor to Targeted Justice, stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Esle with Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss Targeted the individual program, her current case, and more. Directed, Energy Weapons, Space Force, and intelligence agencies were also discussed.

Ana Toledo is a Puerto Rican civil rights and environmental law attorney fighting to expose and shut down the illegal government weaponization against innocent Americans and civilians around the world. For over 30 years, she fought for the disenfranchised and the environment of her Patria. On September, 2022, she was forced to temporarily relocate to Houston, Texas, to work with Targeted Justice on shutting down the criminal Unacknowledged Special Access Targeted Individual Program.

https://anatoledo.substack.com/

AnaToledo.Substack.com

https://targetedjustice.substack.com

On social media:

X: @anatoledodavila Truth Social: @anatoledo Locals: @ana Facebook: atoledopr Instagram: anatoledodavila

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

