Tennessee is the third state to see a version of the Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act introduced. American Patriot, Tennessee State Senator Janice Bowling introduced the ‘mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ (SB 1949) into the Tennessee legislature. The bill classifies mRNA as Weapons of Mass Destruction. Tennessee is now the third state to have a version of the bill introduced. American Patriot Rachel Jones Keshel introduced the Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act into the Arizona Legislature recently. Previously, American Patriot Shane Mekeland introduced the mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act into the Minnesota State legislature.

The TN bill lacked a co sponsor in the House and will not move forward until next year. Senator Bowling intends to reintroduce it next year. The bill is part of a multi state effort to stop the distribution of mRNA biological and technological weapons of mass destruction targeting American citizens. The proposed historic legislation is unique as it recognizes that mRNA injections and products are already illegal according to existing state biological weapon, weapon of mass destruction, or terrorism laws. The bill also creates a criminal and civil liability for non enforcement.

Dr. Joseph Sansone who drafted 50 state versions of the bill is a psychotherapist, who is litigating in Florida to stop Governor DeSantis from continuing to facilitate mRNA biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in the state, has filed 11 expert affidavits with the Court, including an affidavit from the late Dr. Francis Boyle, considered by many to have been the world’s leading legal authority on biological weapons. Dr. Boyle drafted the United States domestic implementation legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention called the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, which passed both houses of Congress unanimously, clearly stated that the mRNA nanoparticle injections violated the law he wrote.

Affidavits were also obtained from Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Karen Kingston, Dr. Andrew Zywiec, Nic Hulsher, Dr. Marivic Villa, Dr. Ben Marble, Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Rima Laibow, Richard Hirschman, Dr. Avary Brinkley, and Dr. Ben Marble.

A recent peer reviewed journal article published in the American Journal of Physicians and Surgeons titled COVID 19 Harms and Damages: A Non Exhaustive Conclusion, also asserted that the COVID ‘vaccine’ violated the Biological Weapons Convention.

The World Council for Health, Florida, also recently endorsed the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ and declared mRNA nanoparticle injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

