Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

User's avatar
Yet Another Tommy's avatar
Yet Another Tommy
Jun 6, 2024

What does Dr. Boyle think about citizen initiated grand juries?

Six U.S. States have laws allowing Citizen Grand Juries to be formed by groups of citizens: Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota and Oklahoma.

No doubt there are many Frankenshot victims in those states. Murder charges should be brought by Citizen Grand Juries in those states. Even if the ultimate verdict is innocent, the discovery process will uncover essential truth. Also many such cases should be brought, one for each murder. The only way to stop the tyranny is to start at the local level. The Federal government is hopelessly or nearly hopelessly corrupt.

https://ballotpedia.org/Petitions_to_impanel_grand_juries

Citizen Grand Juries

The only way to stop the tyranny is to begin at the local level

https://tomg2021.substack.com/p/citizen-grand-juries

BlazeCloude3's avatar
BlazeCloude3
Jun 6, 2024Edited

About time this 'Extinction Level Event' is confronting the Judicial Branch. The evidence is damning.

Since they're NOT immediately removing and destroying these BioElectroChemicalNanoWeapon Injections from the Earth, it's very clear they plan to continue to seek to perfect their weapons of Mass Genocide, Sterilization, Disability and Cyber-Digital Slavery.

THAT FACT SPEAKS VOLUMES.

