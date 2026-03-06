Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Crixcyon
8hEdited

I thought DeSantis was one of the almost better guys. I guess not. I can see Florida becoming the new Cally...maybe worse. Good points about the false flags and fake security. We are in the final years of a not-so-great-nation. It's been a ruse since the Civil War. We have been lied to and taken for fools every step of the way.

Art4arts_sake
8h

And now that all our government agencies are going bankrupt, our "guardians against terror" are morphing into common highwaymen. TSA, FBI, DEA & police across the country actively search for and confiscate any money they can and then make it extremely costly to fight and get back. We are in dire need of a reset in this country - one that restores morality and ethical behavior.

