After the September, 1, 2001, false flag attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, it was painfully obvious that the end game was to make the whole country, and the world, like the airport. Once it was established that for your safety a ‘Rights Free’ so called security zone could be created at the airport, it was clear that if the government could ignore the Bill of Rights at airports, it could do so anywhere once it created the pretext. This analysis of mine was backed up at the time by the Patriot Act and the creation of a mass surveillance state.

The assessment was proven correct during the COVID plandemic when the whole country and the world was locked down like a prison camp, face diapers were forced on people, and people were forced to stand six feet apart, and follow little lines on the floor. The humiliation ritual was capped off with forced or coerced MRNA Bioweapon injections.

It is fascinating that people still believe the mass media matrix that lied to them to such a degree and poisoned them and their families. Yes, they still do. Sure, enough people were waiving Ukrainian flags and cheering war against Russia and an escalation of a conflict that will only lead to more Russians and Ukrainians dying. The responsible thing of course would have been for the U.S. to deescalate the Russia Ukraine war, rather than escalate it.

An even more reckless foreign policy decision than Biden arming Ukraine and seeking to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian, was Trump starting a war with Iran at the direction of Benjamin Netanyahu. This action threatens to destabilize the region, dislodge the U.S. presence there, further bankrupt the U.S., and potentially spread from a major war, to a World War. In short, the War with Iran is Unconstitutional, Stupid, Insane, and not in U.S. National Interests.

Back to the issue of making the country the airport. For several years the mass media matrix has been engaged in predictive programming that Iranian terrorist aligned groups would carry out terrorist activities in the U.S. Now the Council on Foreign Relations is writing about the need for greater domestic security due to Iranian terrorist threats.

Of course, the real danger is that the Mossad or CIA carries out a terrorist false flag attack similar to the September 11, 2001, World Trade Center bombings, but spread out across the country even if at smaller soft targets.

A larger more symbolic target such as the Hoover dam could be targeted. This would certainly create enough disruption and panic to cause people to yield their rights again. A terrorist attack whether false flag or not may or may not be needed to usher in more psychopathic authoritarian controls. This is the purpose, to expand the airport security apparatus across the U.S.

This is not mere speculation. It is already happening. In Florida a bill to create a STASI style counterintelligence agency that can target Florida for speech, spy on every Floridan and potentially even torture and kill targets is moving its way through committees. This bill has an identical house and senate version. The bill is lobbied for by an Israeli intelligence company called Cellebrite and is sponsored in the senate by Jonathan Martin, a Christian Zionist closely connected with Governor Ron DeSantris.

It is fascinating that a company with apparent ties to the Israeli Mossad is promoting a bill to strip Americans of their rights while Americans are being told that they are at war with Iran, on Israel’s behalf, to protect American freedoms and free Iranians.

This is like the two plus two equals five thing. Just doesn’t quite add up…

We will see more efforts to create legislative or administrative regulations that strip Americans of their rights. These psychopathic authoritarians want to strip you of your rights, degrade and humiliate you, and get you as used to check points when you are traveling, as they are trying to get you used to EKG machines in high schools. Factor in programmable money, digital IDs, vaccine passport, AI biometric surveillance, 15 minute cities and a dystopian nightmare reality becomes very real.

The abstract enemy of ‘terrorism’ was always designed to be a never ending boogeyman lurking in the shadows to evaporate your rights. It looks like one of the purposes of this war is to resurrect that boogeyman.

The pattern is always the same. A problem is created and the solution always requires an erosion of your liberty for some false promise of security. Remember, Patriots defend the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, they don’t repeat dribble they heard on TV or social media.

If these psychopaths want war, then I suggest that Congress and the President make up the vanguard of the ground forces. If the Legislative and the Executive Branch of governments were the ones to actually fight the wars, and they left the rest of us out of it, well, that may make war a lot more appealing.

