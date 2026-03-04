This is the livestream for the Netherlands bioweapon and genocide civil case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, et al. Hearing is 11-4 PM Netherlands time. Share the link!

https://www.rechtspraak.nl/livestreams

Press release about hearting here:

Invitation Pressconference 3 9 2026 73.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I will be traveling to the Netherlands to join the other expert witnesses that will be attending the hearing on March 9th, 2026. Attorney Peter Stassen is appealing the lower court’s decision to prohibit expert witnesses as well as prohibit independent media and the public from the courtroom. The appeals court is allowing witnesses to be present alongside Attorney Peter Stassen at this hearing. It is also allowing the public and independent media to be present at the hearing. This appears a positive sign.

Thank you to all of those that helped pay for the trip by donating to my GiveSendGo that I have set up for my case, and my Ko-fi. It helped greatly.

I don’t think we will be testifying at this hearing, but I think it is important that we go to support the courage of Attorney Peter Stassen and the plaintiffs in this case. Our presence may assist in determining whether to allow the witness testimony. This is a potentially historic case.

This case is separate from my case. You can read about my case here.

I first reported on the Netherlands Case on November 3, 2024. Part 1. Part 2.

Sasha Latypova and Catherine Austine Fitts have both stated that they will attend this hearing. The five expert witnesses also include Katherine Watt and Dr. Michael Yeadon. I had helped arrange for Dr. Francis Boyle to testify in this case, but shortly afterward he passed away, unfortunately. Dr. Boyle drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989. Dr. Boyle provided an affidavit in my case stating that the mRNA nanoparticle injects are bioweapons. Dr. Boyle’s affidavit is not just an expert legal opinion it shows legislative intent because he wrote the U.S. bioweapons law.

Attorney Peter Stassen is suing on behalf of injured plaintiffs. The crimes of genocide and use of bioweapons have been asserted in this case. Defendants include Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte (now Sec Gen of NATO), Dutch state officials and state controlled media.

The hearing on March 9 will be 11-4 PM. Attending witnesses will be present and also present at the press conference afterward around 5PM.

Share

Refer a friend