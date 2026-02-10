GiveSendGo to support my efforts in this case.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

The First District Court of Appeal issued an ORDER granting the Appellees (Governor Ron DeSantis and AG James Uthmeier) the requested additional 60 plus days to file an Answer Brief by March 30, 2026. This provides the Appellees with 90 days to answer my Appellate brief that I file din 10 days.

I was hoping they would give them a minimal extension.

The 1DCA did take judicial notice of my prior appeal including supplemental authorities. This is positive that they are aware of the prior appellate record.

The 1DCA did not rule on my emergency Motion to Expedite the case filed on Dec 28. If they are going to issue a separate ruling on that I would expect it this week. If not, ignoring it may be an implicit denial.

Read a Summary of my Appeal Here.

Read my Appellate Brief here. (This link also has full case history and links to prior filings)

PDF of todays Court ORDER and screen shot below.

PDF of todays Court ORDER and screen shot below.

