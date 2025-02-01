Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin's avatar
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
Feb 1, 2025

Dear Dr. Sansone: We are grateful that you have brought us the sad news of Dr. francis Boyle's death. Every time a hero dies, it is as though a Sequoia has fallen in the wilderness. Dr. Boyle's courage in the face of the tsunami of pressure on professionals and citizens alike when COVID was brought into the world is an example and inspiration to us all. He leaves us with his words, his actions and his examples of how to speak truth to power. God bless him ~Ginger Breggin

Reply
Share
8 replies by Dr. Joseph Sansone and others
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
Feb 1, 2025

This is such horrible news. I had tried to get a hold of him but got no response. I was afraid something was wrong because he ALWAYS responded to my emails right away. What a loss to the world. He was a great man and selflessly gave of himself to fight for the salvation of humanity.

Reply
Share
3 replies
159 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture