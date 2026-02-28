Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

HARRY REYNOLDS
9h

Just when you think ‘it cannot get any worse’, this pops up and hits you between the eyes. Hopefully reason will prevail and this will not pass.

Freedom Fox
9hEdited

Disgusting. Treasonist. Anti-Constitutional, repugnant to it.

HB 945 is currently in Florida House State Affairs Committee after having sailed through previous hearings with near unanimity. There's a name I spot in this committee who needs to be brought into the fold. Meg Weinberger, aka, "MAGA Meg." meg.weinberger@myfloridahouse.gov

She shows up at events all over Palm Beach County and the state all MAGA'd out, has done so for years, Trump cheerleader extraordinaire. She often sits front and center at events, will be called out from the podium by Trump and his sons when they see her. She can be a bulldog with ability to draw a lot of attention on an issue if she is a friend. Perhaps she gets some friendly outreach to enlist her as a vocal opponent and champion of freedom and liberty? Or she gets revealed?

Member Emails

Chair: Rep. Will Robinson (R) Bradenton – will.robinson@myfloridahouse.gov

Vice Chair: Rep. Jim Mooney (R) Islamorada – jim.mooney@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Fabián Basabe (R) Miami Beach – fabian.basabe@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep Omar Blanco [R] Miami – omar.blanco@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Adam Botana (R) Bonita Springs – adam.botana@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Nathan Boyles (R) Baker (Crestview) – nathan.boyles@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Linda Chaney (R) St Petersburg Beach – linda.chaney@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Nan Cobb (R) Eustis – nan.cobb@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Lindsay Cross (D) St Petersburg – lindsay.cross@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Wyman Duggan (R) Jacksonville – wyman.duggan@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Ashley Viola Gantt (D) Miami – ashley.gantt@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Richard Gentry (R) Astor (Lake George) – richard.gentry@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Mike Giallombardo (R) Cape Coral – mike.giallombardo@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman (R) Tampa – karen.gonzalez@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Jeff Holcomb (R) Spring Hill – jeff.holcomb@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Berny Jacques (R) Seminole – berny.jacques@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Randy Maggard (R) Dade City – randy.maggard@flhouse.gov

Rep. Fiona McFarland (R) Sarasota – fiona.mcfarland@flhouse.gov

Rep. Angela Nixon (D) Jacksonville – angela.nixon@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Michael Owen (R) Apollo Beach – michael.owen@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Leonard Spencer (D) Gotha (Orlando) – leonard.spencer@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Debra Tendrich (D) Lake Worth – debra.tendrich@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. Meg Weinberger (R) Palm Beach Gardens – meg.weinberger@myfloridahouse.gov

Rep. RaShon Young (D) Orlando – rashon.young@myfloridahouse.gov

SB 1712 is currently in Florida Senate Appropriations Committee on Criminal and Civil Justice:

Chair: Sen. Ileana Garcia (R) Miami – Garcia.Ileana.web@flsenate.gov

Vice Chair: Sen. Jonathan Martin (R) Fort Myers – Martin.Jonathan.web@flsenate.gov

Sen. Rosalind Osgood (D) Fort Lauderdale – Osgood.Rosalind.web@flsenate.gov

Sen. Tina Polsky (D) Boca Raton – Polsky.Tina.web@flsenate.gov

Sen. Corey Simon (R) Tallahassee – Simon.Corey.web@flsenate.gov

Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith (D) Orlando – Smith.Carlos.web@flsenate.gov

Sen. Tom A. Wright (R) Cocoa – Wright.Tom.web@flsenate.gov

Sen. Clay Yarborough (R) Jacksonville – Yarborough.Clay.web@flsenate.gov

