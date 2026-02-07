GiveSendGo to support my efforts in this case.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Today I filed a Notice of Continued Urgency in Support of Emergency Motion to Expedite Appeal. Screedn shot and pdf below.

The 1DCA has yet to rule on my emergency motion to expedite the appeal or the appellees motion requesting 60 days extension.

You can read my response opposing DeSantis and Uthmeier’s attorney’s request for 60 additional days totaling 90 days to respond to my appellate brief that I filed in 10 days.

241230592 Notice Of Continued Urgency 107KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

