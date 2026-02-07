Sansone V. DeSantis mRNA Bioweapons Case: Notice of Continued Urgency in Support of Emergency Motion to Expedite Appeal
GiveSendGo to support my efforts in this case.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.
Today I filed a Notice of Continued Urgency in Support of Emergency Motion to Expedite Appeal. Screedn shot and pdf below.
The 1DCA has yet to rule on my emergency motion to expedite the appeal or the appellees motion requesting 60 days extension.
You can read my response opposing DeSantis and Uthmeier’s attorney’s request for 60 additional days totaling 90 days to respond to my appellate brief that I filed in 10 days.
Sansone V. DeSantis MRNA Bioweapons Case: Sansone Response Opposing DeSantis’ Attorney Request For 60 Additional Days to File an Answer Brief
Sansone V. DeSantis MRNA Bioweapons Case: DeSantis’s Attorney Asks for an Additional 60 Days to File an Answer Brief!
Summary of the Appeal in Sansone V. DeSantis mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Case
Read Initial Appellate Brief (Additional Links to Prior Filings in this Article)
GiveSendGo to support my efforts in this case.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
His mouthpiece wants an additional 60 days to kick the can down the road.
That reeks of malfaesance.
Godspeed Dr. Sansone!
Here's a new petition that with strong public support, might help to sway some state politicians to actually do the right thing in the states that have yet to introduce your "mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act".
https://dutytodissent.substack.com/p/we-the-people-demand-a-moratorium
Everyone, please sign and share this petition for moratorium on the mRNA/modRNA genetic transfection technology platform:
https://www.change.org/mRNAmoratorium
God Bless