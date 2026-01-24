Yesterday Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier requested an additional 60 days to file an Answer Brief. Sansone V. DeSantis MRNA Bioweapons Case: DeSantis’s Attorney Asks for an Additional 60 Days to File an Answer Brief!

Late last night I filed a response objecting to the request for a 60 day extension.

To Read A Summary of my Initial Appellate Brief Click Here.

To Read the actual Initial Appellate Brief and Click Here. This includes links to prior filings.

If you are not familiar with this case I suggest you read the summary first and then the actual Initial Appellate Brief.

In my response below I argue that further delay risks irreparable harm to myself due to severe life threatening health condition and to others. There is also a risk that a new Governor will likely appoint a new Surgeon General materially affecting the case as I intend to subpoena Dr. Ladapo to testify. There is no good cause for the extension. The attorney that died did so 7 months before service of process on November 19, and 20th. Appellees waited 59 days after being served to assign an attorney to the case. They are requesting 60 days on top of the 30 days that is about to expire. In effect they want 90 days to file an answer to my Initial Appellate Brief that I filed in 10 days. They are dismissive of the harm caused by the shots, including my health condition and the public at large, yet claim to not be familiar with the case.

Read my response below. I think I make strong arguments. I want the Court to Deny the extension request. Or only grant a minimal 10-15 day extension.

Below I have pasted a screen shot of my response and a pdf.

The main section points are as follows:

Appellant's Life-Threatening Medical Condition and Prejudice from Further Delay

Additional Prejudice: Risk to Pivotal Testimony from Surgeon General Transition

Lack of Good Cause for the Extension

Appellant's Pro Se Status and Expeditious Filing

Appellees' Dismissive Response Ignores Documented Evidence and Demonstrates the Need for Evidentiary Development

GiveSendGo to support my efforts in this case.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

240198259 Response To 60 Day Extension Request 165KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

GiveSendGo to support my efforts in this case.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend