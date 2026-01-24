Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joyce Benatti's avatar
Joyce Benatti
8h

looks like they are taking you seriously...

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Joseph Sansone
Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
8h

Heh, heh... Seems you've been tying some knots in the attorneys briefs. I hope they get their underwear untangled soon, and actually provide *Lawful* answer to the proceedings...

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Joseph Sansone
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture