Yesterday Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeir’s Attorney asked for a 60 day extension to filed an Answer Brief extending the date to file an Answer Brief to March 30, 2026. The 30 day deadline ends January 27th at midnight if I am counting days correctly. Essentially the Governor and Attorney General are claiming that they need 90 days to file an Answer Brief to an Initial Appellate Brief that I filed in 10 days.

I filed my response in opposition late last night. I opposed this on several grounds. I will be posting that later today. Screen shot and pdf of Appellees request for more time below. You can read a summary of my appeal here.

GiveSendGo to support my efforts in this case.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

240180487 Extension To File Response 245KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

