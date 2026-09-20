Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Ernie Rockwell's avatar
Ernie Rockwell
1d

Agreed. Your new book 📕 is excellent.

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1 reply by Dr. Joseph Sansone
Joyce Benatti's avatar
Joyce Benatti
21h

Well put!!!!

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