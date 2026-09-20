(Note: Will Add Names to the Letter)

To President Donald J. Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.:

Republican County Parties across Florida, Texas, and the country, have passed resolutions declaring COVID 19 and mRNA injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. The Idaho and Arizona Republican parties also passed resolutions declaring COVID/mRNA injections biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

The Texas Republican Party Platform Reads:

159. Gain-of-Function Accountability: We call for the banning of gain-of-function research in Texas. We support investigations and indictments of those who participate in funding, developing, introducing, or releasing gain-of-function pathogens. We call on a ban of mRNA technology for vaccines in humans, animals, and food. We urge the Legislature to authorize the Attorney General and appropriate law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute for treason and murder any and all participants who knowingly release biological weapons or vaccines that cause harm.

The mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act was introduced in the MN and TN legislature, and the Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act was introduced in the Arizona legislature. These proposed bills recognized that mRNA injections and products are already illegal under existing bioweapons and weapons of mass destruction laws.

The late Dr. Francis Boyle, the law professor that drafted and lobbied for the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, arguably the world’s leading legal authority on bioweapons, provided an affidavit for the Florida Courts stating that mRNA nanoparticle injections are bioweapons. Dr. Boyle’s affidavit is not merely an expert legal opinion; it is a demonstration of legislative intent. Other experts provided similar affidavits.

COVID 19 and mRNA injections have resulted in deaths, shortened lifespans, reduced birthrates, increased infant mortality and a host of chronic diseases, including heart disease, cancers, neurological disorders, autoimmune diseases, and more. Many if not most Americans will have shortened lifespans due to the deployment of the mRNA nanoparticle injections.

This administration, as well as the previous two administrations, is facilitating the deployment of biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in the form of mRNA injections targeting American civilians. Facilitating the deployment of biological and technological weapons targeting American civilians is an act of war, and therefore an act of treason against the United States.

There is no criminal or civil liability protection for waging war against the American people via the deployment of biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. We demand that you immediately cease and desist and immediately stop the continued deployment of mRNA injections and products in the United States.

Anything less is an act of war and an act of treason against the United States of America.

Sincerely,

Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD

Avery B. Brinkley, Jr. M.D.

Rima E. Laibow, M.D.

Ann Vandersteel, Steel News

Thomas F. Haviland, 2022-2025 “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey”

Clinton Ohlers, PhD. Safeblood.com

Marivic Villa, M.D. FCCP

James Roguski, Author.

Andrew Zywiec, M.D.

Abraxas Hudson. President, Delaware Medical Freedom Alliance

LTC Pete Chambers, DO (Ret.) USA

Paul E. Alexander, Former Trump Administration Senior COVID Pandemic Advisor

Carrie Cannon, MD, MS

Sasha Latypova, Former Pharma and Medical Device R&D Executive

Margaret Aranda Brown, MD, PhD, CTP

Tamzin A. Rosenwasser MD

James A. Thorp, M.D.

Laura Kasner “2022-2025 “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey”

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend