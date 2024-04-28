Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Sovereign Humanity
Apr 28, 2024

We need this in every state. Great work getting this done!

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42 replies by Dr. Joseph Sansone and others
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Dee
Apr 28, 2024

S l o w l y, very s l o w l y, people are waking up.

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