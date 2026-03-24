The Iran war is clearly a disaster for the United States and the world at large. The only question is how much of a disaster the war actually becomes. The war was not in the strategic interests of the United States and had several obvious caveats, which I highlighted in this article shortly after the war started, “Trump’s War with Iran is Unconstitutional, Stupid, Insane, and not in U.S. National Interests”.

Depending on the paradigm you view the war through, it was either the stupidest most incompetent war ever initiated, or a sophisticated takedown of America and much of the world. Regarding Trump, similar to the COVID Plandemic and Operation Warp Speed, we are left with, ‘is he an idiot or evil’?

Neither answer is acceptable.

The full extent of damage to U.S. bases in the region from Iranian retaliatory strikes is unclear. What is clear is that Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz and there is little the U.S. can do about it. Trump backed off on his threat to attack Iranian power plants when Iran stated that they would attack energy infrastructure and desalinization plants in the region.

Besides the obvious threat to global oil markets this conflict causes, it poses a serious threat to food stores as a third of the world’s fertilizers are shipped through the canal. The northern hemisphere’s growing season is March through May, and there does not appear to be any indication of the canal opening soon. This means that the possibility of global food shortages and famine are likely for parts of Asia and Africa as crop yields may be significantly less without adequate fertilizer.

Large countries from India to Brazil will be impacted and will likely move further away from the United States as a result of this callous disregard of how this unnecessary war will impact them.

In April of 2024 Lisa Miron and I talked about the Food Chain Reaction Game simulation and the apparent pre planning of global food shortages.

Even if worse case scenarios are not seen, this war still damages these international relationships and wrecks economic havoc. That is if Trump found a way out of it today.

This war was unnecessary as Iran posed no threat to the United States. The Iran weapons of mass destruction claim had no bases in reality and was based on lies just like it was with Iraq. Iran will of course develop nuclear weapons now since they have no choice. Ironically, the Ayatollah was one primary reason that Iran did not pursue nuclear weapons.

If they did.

Who cares?

It is a bogus threat. If Iran was that dangerous Russian and Chian would have dealt with them already. Russia is a European country and arguably a stronger Christian nation than many Western countries are.

Why do they not feel threatened?

Russia is providing satellite intel for Iran and offered to stop if the U.S. stopped providing satellite intel for Ukraine. The risk of global world war is growing if the war continues to escalate.

If there is no strategic benefit for a war with Iran why did the U.S. attack?

There is definitely a delusional Zionist movement in America and Israel. This movement is led by Israeli Zionists and Jewish Zionist billionaires that believe in racial and cultural supremacy for Jews and misguided Christians that are essentially denying the teachings of the Christ by placing their faith in the modern government of Israel. There is definitely an argument that religious fanaticism and cultural and racial supremacy views are driving the war casting reason and logic aside.

It goes without saying that most American Jews and most American Christians do not subscribe to these radical ideals.

Let’s consider another angle. Let’s consider that the war is not gross arrogance and incompetence. While these factors were exploited by the engineers of the conflict. Consider that this is a sophisticated takedown of America.

The Iran war has damaged the credibility of America and there does not appear a viable path to victory. Unless, the U.S. were to use its deadliest weapons, but the geopolitical blowback of using nuclear weapons and wiping out cities is not a likely option. Using the full force of U.S. military power to destroy a nation state will not likely have lasting positive effects. There also does not appear to be support for such lunacy.

Israel’s Epstein pedophile blackmail operation of American politicians and business leaders combined with a policy of bribery and censorship and cancellation of those not willing to betray America, have been utilized to direct the resources of the U.S. to target Israel’s Persian adversary, while simultaneously diminishing and bankrupting the United States further. This could lead to a dislodging of the U.S> from the region.

It is classic Sun Tsu. “To win without fighting is best.”

The attack on the USS Liberty was a glimpse of this strategy as Israel engaged in a false flag attack on the USS Liberty in 1967 to attempt to draw America into the war. The scheme apparently involved the Secretary of Defense and President Johnson. It did not work as the Liberty did not sink.

The strategy was much more successful with the September 11, 2001, false flag attacks on the World Trade Center. That lead to trillions of U.S. dollars being spent in Iraq and Afghanistan. Bankrupting the U.S. as it wages war against Israel’s enemies, then stripping Americans of their liberty in the process is a sophisticated strategy.

After the 2001 false flag attack there was the passage of the Patriot Act which created a surveillance state. There was the DHS and the TSA. No rights zones were created at airports and the TSA was created to humiliate and debase American citizens for obedience under the guise of a false sense of security. Box cutters probably preexist airplanes.

Did you really believe that men with box cutters highjacked planes and flew them into the Trade Center and their passports where found in the rubble?

Israeli intelligence companies are working on getting government contracts at the state and local level to surveil American citizens.

The real purpose of this war may be global takedown. Israel is a player in the global war on humans, but they are not likely the only player.

Lockdown 2.0? Energy lockdowns are now being promoted globally as Israel, the U.S., and Iran destroy energy infrastructure. It seems apparent that the CIA and or Mossad will carry out false flag operations in the U.S. to further surveillance and police state norms. A recent explosion at a Texas oil refinery may or may not be a first attempt at a false flag attack. Iran will not likely attack the U.S. as it could potentially galvanize support for an unpopular war. Iran has acted strategically thus far.

Meanwhile, Trump is pushing full throttle on a digital Id. Programmable money will soon follow, and a global economic collapse brought on by the Iran war, will possibly further that agenda.

Even with the fog of war. No matter how you look at it, the Iran war is a total disaster for the American people and the world in general. It will likely lead to economic pain and more psychopathic authoritarianism. This was obvious in 2001. Once they created a rights free zone at airports it was obvious that eventually they would want to make the whole world the airport.

Just remember. The same people trying to sell this war and its after effects are the same people that humiliated you by forcing you to wear a face diaper and follow the little lines on the floor, and poisoned most people you know with a biological and technological weapon of mass destruction in the form of an mRNA injection.

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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

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