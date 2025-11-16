I was on with Ann Vandersteel and Dr. Jane Ruby On November 12th to discuss my case and my bill. I literally just received the ‘dismissal’ decision from the Appellate Court moments before going on the show. Since the decision said ‘dismissal’, I actually thought I lost at the time I did the interview, as I did not have time to process the decision. Aside from that everything else in the interview is accurate.

This was actually a big procedural WIN. Instead of affirming the Trial Court’s dismissal of my case, the Appellate Court dismissed my case and basically said my case is still open and I can amend my complaint with the Trial Court. I had not amended my complaint at the Trial Court because the Court had cautioned me with sanctions for filing frivolous lawsuits. Later that evening I filed my amended complaint with the Trial Court and am currently waiting for the Clerk to issue the summons.

Funds are needed for me to fight this trial to prohibit MRNA because they are Biological and Technological Weapons of Mass Destruction. Case (2024-CA-001977) is back at the Trial Court. I have republished my GiveSendGo now that the Trial is back on. Support is greatly appreciated.

