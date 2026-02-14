I was on Truth Be Told with Todd Callender discussing Sansone V. DeSantis MRNA Bioweapons Case, Netherlands Case against Bill Gates Albert Bourla, et al., and Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act.

Click on this link or image below to watch the interview.

GiveSendGo to support my efforts in this case.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend