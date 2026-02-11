I will be traveling to the Netherlands to join the other expert witnesses that will be attending the hearing on March 9th, 2026. Attorney Peter Stassen is appealing the lower court’s decision to prohibit expert witnesses as well as prohibit independent media and the public from the courtroom. The appeals court is allowing witnesses to be present alongside Attorney Peter Stassen at this hearing. It is also allowing the public and independent media to be present at the hearing. This appears a positive sign.

The airfare, hotel, and loss of income will be at least a few thousand dollars for me. If you would like to help me with this cost, you can use my GiveSendGo that I have set up for my case, or my Ko-fi. Donations greatly appreciated. Of course, only do so if you can afford to.

I don’t think we will be testifying at this hearing, but I think it is important that we go to support the courage of Attorney Peter Stassen and the plaintiffs in this case. Our presence may assist in determining whether to allow the witness testimony. This is a potentially historic case.

This case is separate from my case. You can read about my case here.

I first reported on the Netherlands Case on November 3, 2024. Part 1. Part 2.

Sasha Latypova and Catherine Austine Fitts have both stated that they will attend this hearing. The five expert witnesses also include Katherine Watt and Dr. Michael Yeadon. I had helped arrange for Dr. Francis Boyle to testify in this case, but shortly afterward he passed away, unfortunately. Dr. Boyle drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989. I believe Dr. Boyle was also the only person to successfully prosecute the crime of genocide in the ICC since WWII. Dr. Boyle provided an affidavit in my case stating that the mRNA nanoparticle injects are bioweapons.

Attorney Peter Stassen is suing on behalf of injured plaintiffs. The crimes of genocide and use of bioweapons have been asserted in this case. Defendants include Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte (now Sec Gen of NATO), Dutch state officials and state controlled media.

The hearing on March 9 will be 1-4 PM. Attending witnesses will be present and also present at the press conference afterward around 5PM. Media looking to register for the event must email Wendy (wen-ror@proton.me) Full info below. Here is a screen shot and pdf of press release:

