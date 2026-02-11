Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
10h

Safe travels and may the trip go well . 🙏

Reply
Share
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
10h

We are grateful for your diligence Joe. God bless you.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture