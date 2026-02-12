I was interviewed by Dr. Jane Ruby about my bill the Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act which has been introduced into three states and my case in Florida to stop DeSantis and Uthmeier from continuing to facilitate mRNA nanoparticle injections and products because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Dr. Ruby did a good job of pulling me back in when I got too far into the weeds on the legal aspects of the case. We also briefly discussed the Netherlands case, the late Dr. Francis Boyle, and other topics like Epstein and Geoengineering.

Click on this link or the image below to watch the interview:

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

