I was on with Greg Hunter on USAWatchdog.com discussing the ongoing carnage of the COVID 19 MRNA nanoparticle injections. We discussed my efforts reaching out to legislators to get the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapon Prohibition Act’ introduced into three states, (MN, AZ, TN) and my ongoing litigation to stop Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier from continuing to facilitate the deployment of biological and technological weapons of mass destruction in the form of MRNA nanoparticle injections and products.

Greg is the producer and creator of Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com. The site’s slogan is “analyzing the news to give you a clear picture of what’s really going on.” The site will keep an eye on the government, your financial interests and cut through the media spin. Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com is neither Democrat nor Republican, Liberal nor Conservative. Greg Hunter is a hard-hitting reporter who has a history of getting to the truth no matter how difficult the subject. A traditional background in reporting/journalism Greg actually follows the story.

Greg usually has very interesting and informative guests so be sure to follow his interviews. Myself, being an exception of course… :)

You can watch the interview by clicking the link or the image below.

