The Tennessee version of Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act was sponsored in the Tennessee Senate by Senator Janice Bowling. It was also sponsored by Representative Monty Fitts in the House. Unfortunately, Tuesday, while I was in the Netherlands, the bill did not get through committee in the TN House. This means it can not move forward this year. The Arizona version of the bill also died in committee a couple weeks ago.

We’ll keep pushing every angle we can to stop the slaughter of innocent people.

