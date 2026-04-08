After making blasphemous threats on Easter in a Truth Social post and then following up with threatening to destroy Iranian Civilization, which many interpreted as a threat of nuclear attack, a 14 day ceasefire was achieved. Through Pakistan, the U.S. and Iran agreed to a total ceasefire. Trump has stated that he agreed to the 10 points of Iranian demands.

While the full 10-point plan has not been made public, according to Al Jazeera and the NY Times it includes the following:

1. An American guarantee of nonaggression with Iran. An acceptance of Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme. 2. Iran maintains control of the Strait of Hormuz. End of all resolutions against Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency. 3. Ending the regional war on all fronts, including against Iran’s ally, Hezbollah, in Lebanon. 4. Withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from all bases and positions in the region. 5. Reparations to Iran for war damages. The release of all Iranian assets and properties frozen abroad. 6. Acceptance of Iran’s right to nuclear enrichment. 7. Lifting all primary sanctions on Iran. 8. Lifting all secondary sanctions on Iran. 9. Termination of all resolutions against Iran by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency. 10. Termination of all United Nations Security Council resolutions against Iran.

There are certain ironies here. The Strait of Hormuz was open before the war. Opening the Strait is now a condition for ending the war. The phony cover story for the war was to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. After starting a war against Iran, Trump basically threatens to nuke Iran….

The terms of this ceasefire, which Trump claimed to largely support, are in effect a surrender. Iran will emerge from the conflict a major power and the U.S. a diminished superpower at best. Trump stated:

We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated.

Trump also posted the Iranian message on Truth Social also asserting agreement on Iran’s 10 point proposal

The reality is that Iran holds all the cards. The U.S. can’t use its nuclear arsenal in a war of aggression. That would be disastrous. Trump appears to have made these crazy threats to give the appearance that he forced Iran to beg for a ceasefire when the opposite appears to be true.

The ceasefire lasted a few hours before Israel broke it by launching a massive bombing campaign in Beirut Lebanon, launching 100 bombs in ten minutes, killing at least 254 people. Iran retaliated by targeting a Saudi pipeline and Kuwait oil facilities, power stations.

After briefly opening the Strait of Hormuz, indicating that payments will be made in Bitcoin, Iran then shut the Strait of Hormuz again.

CNBC Reported Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accused the U.S. on Wednesday of violating the two-week ceasefire agreement:

“The deep historical distrust we hold toward the United States stems from its repeated violations of all forms of commitments — a pattern that has regrettably been repeated once again,” Ghalibaf said in a statement posted on social media. Three parts of Iran’s 10-point ceasefire proposal have been violated, Ghalibaf said. The violations are Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanon, the entry of a drone into Iranian airspace, and the denial of the Islamic Republic’s right to enrich uranium, he said.

Israel claimed Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire and then the U.S. made the same claim. Pakistan and Iran state otherwise. Unless there is an immediate halt to attacks it looks like the ceasefire is dead on arrival.

Was it a subterfuge to buy a little time to crush Lebanon?

Trump who has been repeatedly making false statements since the conflict started, claims that Strait of Hormuz ‘joint venture’ with Iran. This is reminiscent of Trump’s claims that the U.S. won the war after a day or two. Someone needs to give the memo to the Iranians…

Based on multiple reports, despite U.S. military and intelligence telling him it was a bad idea; Trump listened to Netanyahu and the Mossad that the war would be over in a few days and that regime change was imminent.

Trump appears to be pursuing two paths forward at this point. Trump seems to be desperately looking for an offramp. Israel, however, is making that impossible. Trump also appears to be continuing to escalate as more assets are being moved to the region. The U.S. and Israel have expanded to civilian targets bombing power plants and universities. If this pattern continues the energy infrastructure in Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and surrounding countries could get destroyed.

Interfering with fertilizer moving through the Strait of Hormuz during the March through May growing season in the northern hemisphere, may cause global famine in some areas, certainly higher prices in the America and Europe. An extended war destroying the Middle East’s energy infrastructure could have devastating impact on the global economy.

The war on Iran was clearly not in the strategic national interests of the U.S. and was an obvious quagmire waiting to happen on multiple fronts, yet it was started, nonetheless. It has damaged the U.S. internationally and already having a negative geopolitical impact. The illusion of American military supremacy has been shattered as U.S. military limitations have been exposed. This will impact countries around the world.

Trump’s verbal attacks on NATO for not joining a war he started and was losing, damages U.S. European relations. These types of actions and statements are irreparably damaging the U.S. and may have lasting consequences.

The Trump administration also appears to have threatened the Vatican with military force.

UPDATE: Letters from Leo can now independently confirm that the meeting took place — and that the Vatican was so alarmed by the Pentagon’s tactics that Pope Leo XIV shelved plans to visit the United States later this year. Many in the Vatican saw the Pentagon’s reference to an Avignon papacy as a threat to use military force against the Holy See.

If this is true, it is telling. The Trump administration threatens the Holy See with military force and Trump is basically an Israeli asset or at a minimum a stooge.

The U.S. can’t use its nuclear weapons and there is no will to put a million troops on the ground to conquer Iran. An intermediate step would be to bomb Iranian infrastructure, power plants, civilian structures, bridges, roadways, and so on to attempt to create a failed state that could Balkanize. It is possible to destroy Iran in this sense, if you were willing to commit horrible war crimes. Although, it is possible that if the war continues and the U.S. continues to lose, Trump could be unhinged enough to use a nuclear weapon or other weapons of mass destruction.

It is difficult not to believe that the destruction of global food growing capacities and energy infrastructure that may potentially lead to energy lockdowns and food rationing in some areas of the world is not deliberate.

One thing you should have learned from COVID tyranny is that you are the carbon they want to reduce.

See poll below.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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