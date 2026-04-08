Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Gayla's avatar
Gayla
11m

Lots of truth, doc. As far as the poll, A and B are both likely. The global plan used those with stupidity and hubris to accomplish their desires.

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
13m

Many are still gloating as they celebrate usa's victory. I wished they'd come out of their hypnptic trance and discover reality.

Thank you!

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