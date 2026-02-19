Earlier today I filed a Supplemental Notice updating the First District Court of Appeal on my medical status. Below is a screen shot and pdf of my filing and my echocardiograms as attached exhibits.

I am litigating in the State of Florida to stop Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier from continuing to facilitate MRNA injections and products in the State of Florida because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. Their distribution violates Constitutional rights, including life, and also violate Florida’s health freedom law as the involuntary environmental exposure via shedding is a form of forced vaccination.

Governor DeSantis and AG Uthmeier were granted an additional 60 days to file their answer brief. Their Answer Brief is now due March 30.

To Read a Summary of my Initial Appellate Brief Click Here.

To Read the actual Initial Appellate Brief and Click Here. This includes links to prior filings.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

