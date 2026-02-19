Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shona Duncan's avatar
Shona Duncan
8h

You are just so brilliant, dedicated and hard working. You are evidence that God wins because most people are 'meh' and utterly oblivious to the danger they are in, and they don't have your skills. Thank you so much and with all my heart for all you are doing for humanity. Not just humanity, but all creatures great and small in the cosmos:

Biotechnology and the lifetime of technical civilizations (28th November 2018) John G. Sotos, MD

https://arxiv.org/pdf/1709.01149

Reply
Share
Amy's avatar
Amy
6h

Praying for you Dr.Joe. Thank you for everything you are doing.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture