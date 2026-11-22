On April 15, 1912, at about 2:20 a.m. ship’s time (05:18 GMT) the Titanic sank to the bottom of the ocean. Reportedly short on lifeboats and the band was playing till the very end. I’d imagine that the band playing their tunes helped passengers on the ship normalize the abnormal situation they were in. The sense of calm and normalcy probably caused some passengers to die because they did not rush to lifeboats as they should have.

Of course, this is all speculation based on reported events from 1912. Still, the idea of normalizing the abnormal and reinforcing a herd mentality, and the illusion of safety that comes with it, is the point.

As we enter a new phase of the war on humanity chaos and uncertainty appear to be the new normal. On a daily basis news stories pop up that are designed to cause chaos and uncertainty and to numb you to the escalation. After a while the chaos and uncertainty become normal, and you simply ignore it. This is a logical response to a point, as walking around like a chicken with your head cut off, is not a healthy response to the current situation. It is, however, problematic when you begin to ignore major safety signals and do not prepare.

We can see the escalation occurring with cyber security attacks and continued attacks on our food supply. The purpose of the September 11, 2001, false flag attacks on the World Trade Center, and the wars in the Middle East that followed were to bankrupt the United States of America and to facilitate its decline. Approximately 15 trillion of the 40 plus trillion dollar debt is due to these wars. This appears a sophisticated war by Israel and other globalist interests to utilize the United States to take out its enemies while simultaneously taking down the United States. The wars coupled with mass migration into the United States, designed to dislodge the native population, changing demographics, and destroying social cohesion, essentially ethnic cleansing, were a strategy literally taken out of the pages of Sun Tsu’s The Art of War.

The purpose of the Iran war was also to further bankrupt the United States, to dislodge it as the world’s sole superpower, crash the global economy, and to create global food shortages. This as you are likely aware is resulting from interference with fertilizers normally flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

In other words, this is a multifaceted take down of humanity that requires the take down of the United States and Europe as well. Western Civilization is an impediment to World Government.

Still, this is also a war against humanity as a whole. Globalists have been planning for global food shortages. Food scarcity will be more severe in Asia and Africa. In the United States there may be potential shortages in the next year or two, in Africa and Asia they may experience starvation in some areas.

Russia and Ukraine are still at war, and Europe and Russia continue to march toward war. Enhancing tribalism in the form of European wars is a proven way to kill Europeans and Christians. The Holocaust of the Bolshevik Revolution, which deliberately targeted clergy, led to 10 million Christians dying between 1917 and 1922.

As stated, it appears that we are entering a new phase in the war against humanity. The war is multidimensional and being fought on multiple levels between various power structures. On one level a conflict between two countries may be real. On another level those pulling the strings behind that conflict are using the conflict to further an agenda indirectly related to the actual conflict.

There may be genuine hatred between Israelis and Iranians or Russians and Ukrainians, however, the financiers of these wars likely have other objectives.

Malthusianism is alive and well. Of course, the population continues to get sick and die from COVID shot side effects and more people continue to get poisoned with mRNA injections. Stated differently, the population continues to get sicker and weaker.

We have had multiple cyber attacks in the past few weeks. Interesting how nobody has managed to hack into the IRS or the Federal Reserve, or the banking families that create the money out of thin air and control our governments…

Are these probing actions to test system responses to determine the best way to attack or to ensure things are working properly before a full-scale assault? Or are we looking at a steady methodical shaping of human behavior through one crisis to another? A slow steady systemic takedown, or are we seeing preparation for a total take down?

These are not easy questions to answer. And it may be a blend of these answers.

We may see mini crises after crises and the rescue will be a Centralized Digital Bank Currency and a centralized command and control internet. Or we may simply wake up one day and there is no electricity, internet, or banking, and find ourselves at the mercy of military rule and chaos. We could also wake up to a false flag dirty nuclear weapon deployed by the Israeli Mossad and or CIA and blamed on Iran.

The fact that the U.S. Army is openly planning on poisoning the air with led around precious Iowa farmland is a bit disturbing.

There are things we can do to plan for these kinds of attacks. We can store some food, ammunition, gold, silver, even cash, or ensure an off the grid energy supply, and so on. These are all fine actions to take and some of these actions may save your life in a pinch.

Still, it is really the mental preparedness that will save your life. The reality is that we will likely be totally unprepared when it is go time. Don’t misunderstand. Prepare as you can, but recognizing that you ultimately can’t prepare may be the best way to mentally prepare.

It is the mental fluidity of being willing to adapt to changing circumstances that are unforeseen and remaining in the solution that may be the most important thing to protect you and your family. Not getting caught up in emotions or becoming reactionary in situations that prompt an emotional response is vital. Not becoming a victim in situations that warrant feeling like a victim. Not feeding off of the drama. Staying focused on your objectives.

In short, keeping your wits about you when chaos and uncertainty are all around you. Most people failed this test during COVID era tyranny. People need to be smarter and emotionally stronger as we move further into the abyss. It is important to have situational awareness and to get to the point where you trust your discernment more than the herd. Collaborating and working with others is important as is knowing who to avoid. Remember, that herd can easily morph into an animal pack as we’ve seen during COVID. The herd can also blissfully march to the slaughter as well. Or gleefully watch the band as the ship is sinking…

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Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

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