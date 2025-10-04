The issue of medical mandates is largely a psychological operation when considered within the context of the last four or five years. The focus on medical mandates is a deliberate redirection away from the essence of the issue, which of course is that most people have been hit directly through injection or indirectly through shedding/transmission with a biological and technological weapon of mass destruction in the form of MRNA nanoparticle injections.

I have made this argument in the past and it is still applicable. In July of 2023, I wrote an article entitled, When it Comes to C19 Injections ‘Health Freedom’ is a Psyop. I wrote:

“These basic medical freedom rights have been violated. It is a natural response to seek to stop all such mandates. It is utterly barbaric to attempt to force a medical procedure or medication on another human being. It is, however, extremely misguided to promote health freedom regarding C19 injections. They are biological weapons. They are weapons of mass destruction. To suggest that it is alright to continue to use these biological weapons against human beings as long as they are not mandated is counter productive to say the least.”

It is still taboo to talk about the harm from the MRNA nanoparticle injections in mainstream media and in most of the alternative media it is still taboo to speak to the fact that the MRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. This censorship is due partly to social coercion and a fear of being cancelled. It is due partly to cognitive dissonance induced denial, and partly due to the fact that much of the alternative media is fake too. That’s right, many of the larger podcasters are placed there to control the narrative on a host of issues.

Why is it that some get shadow banned and others’ videos go viral?

It is to a great extent about herding public opinion and get you to fall in line with the acceptable debate or discussion. It is okay to debate mandates because that is a losing proposition, and it protects the criminals that are murdering your family members. This is a massive mind bender as you are being duped into forgetting that most people that you know will have a shortened life span because of these injections. When we debate whether a biological and technological weapon of mass destruction can be mandated or not, we accept the embedded hypnotic command that it is okay to target people with biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

Recently, in Florida, on September 3rd, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, M.D., PhD, held a press event where he declared that Florida was going to end all vaccine mandates. D. Ladapo rescinded some rules at the Florida Department of Health removing some mandates, but the legislature is going to have to remove the rest. Members of both parties in the legislature are giving push back as they want to continue the barbaric process of medical mandates. Yes, they are owned by the pharmaceutical industry.

So, what just happened?

The focus was taken away from the fact that the MRNA nanoparticle injections are bioweapons and the focus is placed on mandates. Now there will be a big push to have a legislative effort and debate on mandates. Indirectly, the hypnotic command is that it is okay to target Floridians with weapons of mass destruction. The debate is just whether the bioweapon injections should be mandated or not.

This is not a path to victory. The path to victory is to have a jurisdiction enforce existing law, in this case it would be Fla. Stat. 790.166. Once the fact that MRNA are weapons is established then all other ‘vaccines’ will come under scrutiny and mandates will fade away if all ‘vaccines’ don’t eventually get halted all together.

Dr. Ladapo appears to be attempting to use his position to move the needle as best he can within the allowed parameters of discussion. He has called for a halt to MRNA, but DeSantis will not allow that. Governor DeSantis has been fighting for over a year and a half to keep MRNA injections on the market. I am in the appellate court on my second case against the Governor to stop the MRNA weapons.

I think Dr. Ladapo is sincere in his intent, but DeSantis is allowing Dr. Ladapo to pursue this path because it allows the continued biowarfare against Floridians to continue. It is permissible because it will not interrupt the depopulation program and will not lead to prosecutions or indemnification.

Of course, politically it gives DeSantis a campaign issue for the 2028 Presidential election. Governor DeSantis, and Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are playing a little game right now. Each is trying to make it look like they are doing something, while in reality, doing as little as possible. Both have the power to stop the MRNA biological and technological weapons of mass destruction, but neither have the courage to do it. Yet somehow, they think they will be able to campaign on health freedom in the 2028 Presidential election.

To clarify, yes, ending mandates is good and this proposal by Dr. Ladapo is regarding all injections so it will protect kids going to school from mandated ‘vaccines’ in general. Even if you think ‘vaccines’ are good, there is never a reason to mandate them. If you got the vaccine then you are protected so it is a moot point whether anybody else got it, right?

The challenge is that the focus should be directed toward stopping biowarfare against Floridians. While Dr. Ladapo has called for a halt on MRNA, DeSantis will not allow it.

When dealing with the MRNA nanoparticle injections there is no informed consent. That would be like saying it was okay to poison someone’s coffee without telling them and the person standing next to them can get sick from the smell. This is the reality of the MRNA nanoparticle injections. People are being targeted with a weapon and the shedding/transmission endangers other people. To what degree the shedding/transmission occurs and how long that lasts is an open question. It seems fairly certain to occur in intimate relations.

Fortunately, when Surgeon General Ladapo was speaking about getting rid of mandates, he did mention that the MRNA injections are a poison. I filed this in my pending appeal against his boss Governor DeSantis as a supplemental authority because it happens to literally be in the legal definition of a weapon of mass destruction according to Fla. Stat. 790.166.

The World Council for Health Florida recently declared:

MRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction that have caused a massive amount of disease, disability, and death, and without intervention, this will continue into the foreseeable future. The World Council for Health Florida is therefore endorsing the ‘Sansone MRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ and calls upon legislators to support this proposed bill.”

We need to keep the focus on the fact that the MRNA injections are a bioweapon and stop the continued mass murder that is occurring. That is the path to victory and that is also why there is so much resistance to this path. Even proposed legislation seeking to prohibit MRNA that does not recognize that the MRNA injections are already illegal according to biological weapons or weapons of mass destruction laws, are counterproductive, as they provide cover for the criminals.

My proposed bill seeks to prohibit MRNA and recognizes that MRNA is already illegal and creates a criminal and civil liability for non-enforcement. I have a version for all 50 U.S. states and 55 countries that can be downloaded so you can try and get a local legislator to introduce it.

They say courage is contagious. Let’s test that theory. So far, I haven’t seen it….

