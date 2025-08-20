A Netherlands Court just denied potential expert witness testimony in a civil case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, and others. The case on behalf of several victims asserts that COIVD/MRNA injections are bioweapons in violation of existing law and that genocide laws have been violated as well.

See This article for U.S. laws violated.

See This article for European Laws Violated.

The potential expert witnesses in the case were: Catherine Austin Fitts, Michael Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, and Joseph Sansone.

The case is moving forward. The decision denying the expert witnesses will be appealed. Lead Attorney in the case, Peter Stassen, stated, “This blundering ruling by this court of first instance will be appealed to the Court of Appeal in Leeuwarden.”. Stassen also stated, “further evidence will be introduced in the substantive proceedings in the foreseeable future. This evidence Page 3 van 3 20 August 2025 makes it abundantly clear that the Covid-19 mRNA injections qualify as a bioweapon used to commit genocide.”

To stay updated on this case in the Netherlands you can visit the website:

https://rechtoprecht.online/

A screen shot and a downloadable pdf of Attorney Peter Stassen’s Press Release is below:

Netherlands Persverklaring 20 Augustus 2025 Engels 263KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

