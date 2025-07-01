Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Let’s see if I get added to some no fly lists….best defense is a good offence. For my European subscribers below are downloadable pdfs of the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ adapted for all of the European countries. The bill recognizes that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are already illegal in each jurisdiction and creates a criminal and civil liability for non enforcement. Each template is in English so it will have to be translated. Of course double check statutes. These are templates adjust formatting as needed.
I also included Dr. Francis Boyle’s affidavit followed by each country.
The bill has been introduced in Minnesota.
Click here for the Federal and all 50 U.S. state versions of the bill.
Click here for Canada, Australia, and New Zealand versions of the bill.
Dr. Francis Boyle Affidavit.
Albania
Andorra
Austria
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czechia
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Kosovo
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Netherlands
North Macedonia
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
San Marino
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Turkey
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Vatican City
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for all the work you are doing.
Thank You From Denmark ❤️