Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
erin's avatar
erin
Jul 1

Thank you for all the work you are doing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marie Christina Nørgård's avatar
Marie Christina Nørgård
Jul 1

Thank You From Denmark ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Joseph Sansone
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture