I want to take a moment and wish you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving! I am grateful for all my subscribers and all the support and well wishes that you have sent my way. Enjoy the holiday with those you love.

I am grateful that my case is back in the Trial Court.

If you missed it, my case is back in the Trial Court. I amended my complaint and served the Governor and Attorney General with the initial complaint, along with the amended complaint and a summons. I then filed a motion for a preliminary injunction and 3.5 hour evidentiary hearing with 6 witnesses.

I hope to get a decision on getting an evidentiary hearing sometime next week. If I can get the hearing, I think we have an outside shot at this. Time will tell. Either way, I will continue with my sophisticated strategy to keep punching until I win or am on the canvass….lol I will update everything here as usual.

I have republished my GiveSendGo now that the Trial is back on. Support is greatly appreciated.

While greatly appreciated, don’t pray for me. Pray for our enemies. When this is all said and done, they will need it more…Safe travels and don’t fight over the drumsticks…. :)

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

