Happy New Year!!! Do Not Back Down In 2026! Get the ‘Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’ Introduced in Your State!

The Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act has been introduced in Minnesota by Representative Shane Mekeland. This bill is unique because it is the only bill seeking to prohibit mRNA that recognizes that it is already illegal according to existing biological weapons or weapons of mass destruction laws. It also creates a criminal and civil liability for non enforcement. It is about to be introduced in another state.

As state legislatures are coming into session this January now is the time to pressure them to introduce the bill. Click on this link to download a draft of your state’s version of the bill. This bill should be introduced in all 50 states. There is a cumulative effect with each state that introduces it.

The other bills seeking to prohibit mRNA are not good. They protect the criminals by not recognizing that mRNA injections and products are already illegal and are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. People that are unwilling to say that this is a weapon of mass destruction are part of the problem and always have been. They are typically either afraid or there to control the narrative.

I started in May of 2021 to get the first Ban the Jab resolution passed on Feb 21, 2023, at my County GOP. The resolution was passed in County GOPs across the country and by two State GOPS (Idaho, Arizona). It recognized that the COVD/mRNA injections were biological and technological weapons of mass destruction and called on the state Governors and state AGs to prohibit and state legislatures to act. This was based on the fact that these weapons were already illegal. The point was for legislatures to recognize they were already illegal not create a new law pretending the shots weren’t weapons. Not admitting that the mRNA injections and products are weapons is problematic on many levels.

I believe in maximum pressure. I encourage people to also file lawsuits.

Remember, most people we know will die from complications or side effects from these injections in the years to come. They will have shortened lifespans.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend