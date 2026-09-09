Friday, September 11, 2026, is the publication date of my book Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. The book will be available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover.

We have over 19,000 subscribers. Between 3,500 and 5,000 copies ordered in a 24-hour period is enough to secure number 1 on the Amazon.com rankings. We are attempting to drive orders to the paperback. I am reaching out to all my subscribers and asking you to participate in the upcoming book bomb this Friday and order a paperback copy of the book, and to share the Amazon link with all your contacts.

This book is being published on the 25th year anniversary of the World Trade Center false flag attacks to reject 25 years of increasing tyranny. The September 11, 2001, attacks ushered in the modern era of Psychopathic Authoritarianism that has progressively transformed our society into an increasingly totalitarian system as exhibit by COVID, lockdowns, facemasks, bioweapon injections, etc., and moves forward with Flock and Axon cameras, AI database centers, endless war, and so on….

Securing a top spot on Amazon will ensure that the phrases ‘Psychopathic Authoritarianism’, ‘Psychopathic Authoritarians’, and ‘Psychopathic Authoritarian Disorder’ (PAD), become part of the public lexicon, facilitating the reframing of the public’s understanding and relationship with government. Understanding the psychology of the enemy is necessary if they are ever to be defeated.

The book description:

Why do psychopathic authoritarians continue to come to power across time and culture? How do we change this pattern? To date, one of the most important books of the 21st century, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul, is a landmark work of political psychology that identifies, names, and explains the psychological engine driving authoritarian systems throughout human history, and operating in full force today. Drawing on clinical psychology, history, philosophy, sociology, and spiritual inquiry, author Joseph Sansone, M.S., PhD, proposes a bold and original framework: authoritarian systems are not merely political phenomena, but psychological ones, driven by a specific cluster of personality pathologies. Applying the Dark Tetrad of Sadism, Narcissism, Machiavellianism, and Psychopathy to individuals and societal systems, Dr. Sansone demonstrates how these traits shape destructive leader-follower dynamics across civilizations. Together, these four traits form the psychological profile of the psychopathic authoritarian, an archetype that has appeared in every culture and every century, rising to power through manipulation, cruelty, fear, and the systematic exploitation of human weakness. Using historical and contemporary examples, Dr. Sansone demonstrates how each element of the Dark Tetrad manifested during the COVID tyranny era through lockdowns, mandates, propaganda campaigns, censorship, psychological manipulation, and the targeting of civilian populations with deadly medical interventions. The book further examines how psychopathic authoritarianism operates not only through individual leaders, but through institutions, media, academia, finance, and the emerging globalist technocratic agenda, including digital surveillance systems, depopulation programs, technocracy, transhumanism, and the erosion of national sovereignty. The book then asks the deeper question that most works in this genre never reach: why does this pattern recur throughout all of human history? Drawing upon scientific theories, psychological constructs, philosophy, and spiritual concepts, Dr. Sansone proposes that psychopathic authoritarianism is a habitual behavioral field encoded within the fabric of nature itself, a disease of the soul spread through normalization, reward, fear, coercion, and the corruption of human empathy, conscience, and spiritual connection. Historically significant, psychologically serious, culturally urgent, spiritually consequential, and civilizationally relevant, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul is essential reading for anyone seeking to understand and survive the defining crisis of the modern era.

You can read all 30 prepublication endorsements here. These reviews convey the importance of the book well. View my recent interview with former Congressman and Presidential Candidate, Ron Paul, M.D., here.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

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