BOOK BOMB SEPTEMBER 11, 2026. REJECTING 25 YEARS OF INCREASING TYRANNY PREORDER - PSYCHOPATHIC AUTHORITARIANISM: A DISEASE OF THE SOUL -Share This Far and Wide to Break Through Shadow Banning-

-Paperback and ebook will be Available for purchase September 11, 2026-

An unprecedented interdisciplinary coalition of 30 professionals (listed below) ranging from psychiatrists, physicians, economists, epidemiologists, scientists, attorneys, and independent media have provided pre-publication endorsements of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

From the book’s front matter:

“Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul is a timely exploration into the psychological underpinnings of how and why Psychopathic Authoritarians continue to come to power, leading us to devastating wars, economic plight, and the inevitable erosion of liberty. Gaining insight into this phenomenon is necessary if we are ever to put an end to the immoral use of force through government.” -Ron Paul, M.D., New York Times Best-Selling Author, Former Congressman and Presidential Candidate

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“Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul is a unique and necessary book for our time. This work is a fascinating dive into the psychology and leader/follower dynamics that repeatedly give rise to authoritarian systems of government. In this book, Dr. Sansone — himself a champion of personal liberty and limited government — boldly recognizes that Statism is a recurring pathology that has plagued humanity throughout our history. Stated differently, from immoral foreign wars to a domestic police and surveillance state, he argues compellingly that the modern State is a psychopath. It is clear that an open conversation about Psychopathic Authoritarianism must begin in earnest, if we are to reestablish a proper relationship between free individuals and the governments they employ, to protect basic human dignity and liberty; one that unambiguously recognizes the primacy of the individual. This book makes a cogent case that unfettered government in an increasingly technocratic age is an existential threat to humanity and our natural right to be free.” - Judge Andrew P. Napolitano, New York Times Best-Selling author and Host of Judging Freedom podcast

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“Dr. Joseph Sansone’s Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul is a revelation of the psychological and spiritual forces driving modern authoritarianism. Through the vantage point of history, psychology, politics, and human behavior, Sansone reveals how fear, conformity, narcissism, psychopathy, and social control repeatedly emerge to adversely affect civilizations throughout world history. Timely and uncompromising, the book explores the growing dangers of technocratic power, mass manipulation, and the erosion of individual liberty in the modern age. More than a political critique, Dr. Joseph Sansone offers a powerful call for awakening, courage, and the preservation of the human spirit in an increasingly controlled world.” -James A. Thorp, M.D. Author of Sacrifice: How the Deadliest Vaccine in History Targeted the Most Vulnerable

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“Dr. Sansone has described what is ailing our world – the complete spiritual and soulful disconnect leading to Psychopathic Authoritarianism, and on the receiving side, the enslavement of the population. Only a return to spiritual wholeness and unconditional love can start the healing process of the individual, growing outward to the whole of humanity. May this healing happen before the earth and civilization are destroyed by the narcissistic worship of materiality and intellect. Dr. Sansone outlines the problems and points out the way in this potential life and world saving discussion.” -Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD, President of AM Medical and Author of TRANSHUMAN: The Real COVID 19 Agenda - Volume 1: Darkfield Live Blood Microscopy Exposes Self-Assembling Nanotechnology and the Global Technocratic Plan

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“It is critical for humanity’s survival to take the wisdom in this remarkable book, spread it as widely as possible, and then use it as an organizing principle to root out both Psychopathic Authoritarians for positions of influence, and even more significant, to revoke the control mechanisms they have imposed on society so that they can work their damage freely. I was genuinely excited to read this book. I believe you will be, too.” - Rima E. Laibow, M.D., Psychiatrist and Psychotherapist, Medical Director, Natural Solutions Foundation PreventGenocide2030.org

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“In a world hurtling toward centralized control, the real danger isn’t ideology, it’s a spiritual sickness. Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul by Dr. Joseph Sansone pulls back the curtain on the hidden psychological and spiritual forces that repeatedly allow ruthless authoritarians to seize power and bend entire societies to their will. This is more than another political diagnosis. It is a profound examination of how technocratic systems, propaganda, and digital manipulation exploit our deepest vulnerabilities, turning free people into compliant subjects. Yet Dr. Sansone does not leave us in despair. He charts a clear path out of the darkness: a return to spiritual integrity, moral courage, and the reclaimed sovereignty of the individual soul.” - Maria Zeee, Host of Daily Pulse and Founder of Zeee Media

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“Dr. Sansone’s new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul, goes above and beyond in exposing and confronting the evil that threatens liberty, truth, and human dignity.” -Greg Hunter, Host USA Watchdog, USAWatchdog.com

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“Dr. Sansone has been a critical expert guest on my daily show because of his deep insight on the politics of fear and the psychological mindset of both tyrants and their subjects. His courageous truth telling during the COVID lockdowns and willingness to speak out (even in the face of persecution) solidified him as one of the most principled and trusted authorities in this field. This is a long overdue discussion and very relevant given the absurd (and terrifying) circumstances of today’s political landscape. Understanding the underlying psychology and fear dynamics that give rise to authoritarian systems is something every American can benefit from. This is a must read!” -Shannon Joy, The Shannon Joy Show

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“Of the many lessons of the Covid era, none is more eye-opening than the fraud called the allopathic medical system. Psychiatry is a major driver in that system; it has played a vital role in setting the stage for worldwide tyranny. Dr. Joseph Sansone has been the tip of the spear exposing the crimes of the American medical system and I am proud to stand with him in this fight. Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul is his opus work and ultimately, in the salvation of humanity, his greatest gift.” -Dr. Jane Ruby American Scientist, Pharma Whistleblower, and Author of A Sea Of New Media: Transformation of the American Press.

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“By analyzing the “Dark Tetrad” - sadism, narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy - Dr. Sansone examines the recurring historical patterns that lead to the erosion of liberty and human dignity. This timely work offers a chillingly precise autopsy of our current technocratic age yet provides a profoundly hopeful blueprint for liberation through truth, courage, and the preservation of the human spirit. This book is an essential reading for anyone committed to rooting out the immoral use of psychological force and reclaiming our God-given right to self-determination.” - Sasha Latypova, independent writer, “Due Diligence and Art” SashaLatypova.Substack.com

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“When the hammer wields the hand, it is the end of man.” Dr. Sansone’s line captures the technocratic inversion exactly — the tool becomes master, the human becomes property. Psychopathic Authoritarianism names the disease driving that flip: the Dark Tetrad of sadism, narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy, energized in rulers and ruled alike. Structural, unflinching, and finally hopeful. He diagnoses the architects of digital ID, CBDCs, and transhumanism — then hands you the blueprint for resistance.” -Patrick Wood, Editor-in-Chief, Technocracy.News; author of The New Economics of Technocracy: You Will Own Nothing

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“One of the best reads, riveting by Sansone, I encourage you to read this thesis; this piece by Sansone stands apart as it seeks to unpack the dark forces behind authoritarianism and as he labels it, ‘Psychopathic Authoritarianism’. What Sansone is saying and I fully agree with, is that in modern 21st century America and the globe, we are seeing forces hell bent on ruling their peoples with dictatorial and authoritative means and as I also argue, near pure fascism. America today has become, in May 2026, a fascist nation, with State and big business/commerce fully intertwined, feeding off of each other for each other’s benefit, while the peoples they serve spiral the drain.” -Paul Alexander, PhD, Epidemiologist. Former Senior Advisor to Secretary of Health and Human Services

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“Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul offers a provocative examination of the psychological and societal forces that repeatedly give rise to authoritarian control throughout history. Dr. Joseph Sansone skillfully weaves psychology, historical analysis, and contemporary events to explore how fear, conformity, and the Dark Tetrad traits can erode liberty and human dignity. Whether one agrees with every conclusion or not, this book challenges readers to think deeply about the forces shaping modern civilization.” - Nicolas Hulscher, MPH. Epidemiologist and Administrator McCullough Foundation

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“Dr. Joseph Sansone has discovered in a very real and personal way that a mental disease he coins ‘Psychopathic Authoritarian Disorder’ (’PAD’) is heavily woven into certain segments of our population. PAD acts like a terminal disease for any society infected with it, leading people afflicted by it to an unquenchable thirst to rule all others, irrespective of existing laws, norms, and natural societal cohesion. The symptomology of PAD is almost always displayed by politicians, regulators, and career bureaucrats who seem to enjoy a narcotic-like effect from their ability to impose their will on others. Indeed, the euphoria of PAD acts as an insatiable and highly addictive drug that inevitably leads to self-destruction and the devastation of the very society it occupies. This book is a must read for anyone who seeks our God-given right to freedom and self-determination.” -Todd Callender, J.D., Co-Author, Disease X and Medical Martial Law: Defeating the Globalist Plan to Depopulate the World and Enslave the Remnant

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“What if the greatest threat to humanity is not political but psychological and spiritual? In Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul, Dr. Joseph Sansone explores the hidden forces behind mass obedience, fear, manipulation, technocracy, and the rise of modern authoritarian systems. Blending psychology, history, spirituality, and contemporary events, this provocative work examines how power, propaganda, and social conditioning can erode truth, freedom, and human dignity itself. Bold, controversial, and deeply thought-provoking, this book challenges readers to confront one urgent question: Are we witnessing the emergence of a new form of global authoritarianism unlike anything humanity has faced before?” -Marivic Villa, M.D., Villa Health Center

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“Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul is a thought-provoking and passionate work that challenges readers to examine power, fear, conformity, and the forces shaping modern society. Dr. Joseph Sansone blends psychology, history, philosophy, and spirituality to encourage critical thinking and deeper reflection. Two statements that stood out to me were: “Truth is the enemy of tyranny in all its forms” and “Psychopathic Authoritarianism is a disease of the soul because it lacks love, empathy, and creativity.” Whether or not one agrees with every conclusion, this book invites meaningful discussion about freedom, consciousness, and the future of humanity.” -M. Kirk Moore, M.D., Freedom Surgical & Aesthetics Utah

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“What you are about to read is one of the most important books in history. This book, “Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul,” by Dr. Joseph Sansone, is essential for understanding the world we live in and what will happen next. To understand what has been hidden in our faces since 2020, technocrats have paralyzed the world through fear to sicken the soul, demoralize the spirit, subdue minds, and destroy the body (the sacred temple) with biological weapons, with the purpose of destroying the most precious thing that inhabits the Earth: humanity. They are subjecting us, at great speed, to slavery, using mechanisms aligned with censorship, suppressing freedom of expression, thought, and autonomy, toward a new totalitarian culture. For the preservation of humanity, wisdom and discernment are needed. It is urgent to expose the truth that liberates us in a world manipulated by governments and principalities of darkness. This book provides us with the necessary details to effectively communicate that what is happening is a world of manipulation under the control of a psychopath who wields direct power.” -Sally Priester M.D., physician, researcher, and published scientist

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“Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul is a wake-up call, masterfully blending history, psychology, and spiritual insight to expose the dark forces driving modern authoritarianism. Dr. Sansone’s lucid analysis synthesizes the spiritual and challenges conventional wisdom and offers a beacon of hope to free humanity from its ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ trance during these troubled times. A must-read for anyone seeking to understand the roots of our societal ills and the path to genuine freedom from oppression. Highly recommended!” -Dr. Pete Constantine Chambers, LTC (Retired), USA, Special Forces, Founder of the Remnant Ministry TX

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“Since 2020 we have witnessed actions by governments that can’t be described as the actions of sane people. The perpetrators by definition are psychopaths. Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul is an attempt to understand the recurring pattern of authoritarianism across time and culture, and to explore ways to break that pattern. This is an important discussion. A must read!” -Dr Mark Trozzi M.D. DrTrozzi.news

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“This book sits somewhere between The Psychology of Totalitarianism and The Road to Serfdom. In Psychopathic Authoritarianism, Dr. Sansone asks a fundamental question. Why does the pattern of authoritarianism keep recurring across history, cultures, ideologies, religions, and political systems? That alone makes this book a must read.” - Murray Sabrin, PhD, Emeritus Professor of Finance, Associated Scholar Mises Institute, and podcast host, Health, Wealth, and the Pursuit of Happiness.

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“In this incredibly engaging book, Dr. Sansone leads the reader through the whys and the hows of the psychological manipulation and mental and physical abuse of the public which describes the ongoing COVID-19 Bioweapon Operation. Moreover, he gives the psychological traits which propel this ancient parasitic disease, a name— Psychopathic Authoritarian Disorder—PAD. In learning how and why society is manipulated by those with PAD and the mechanisms and inner psychopathy of those that do the manipulating — Dr. Sansone gives clear examples of how we can, first as individuals and then as a society—choose a better path for a healthier and more loving future and break the cycle of societal abuse leading to learned helplessness and societal collapse.” -Janci Chunn Lindsay, PhD, Toxicologist and Molecular Biologist, Covid Genetic Bioweapon Whistleblower.

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“All too often, we shy away from confronting the mindset of psychopaths because the details seem too ugly to face. Yet understanding exactly how Psychopathic Authoritarians think is a first and essential step to defeating them…before they defeat the world. Dr. Sansone’s analysis provides this understanding better than any other book you’ll find. Highly recommended!” -Steve Miller, Hollywood screenwriter, Creator, “Covid Unmasked: 2020 and Beyond” on CHD.TV

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“An expert dissection of authoritarianism, a must read for anyone who seeks to understand how to win in the 21st century, and defeat the forces gathering to enslave humanity for a new technocratic world order.” - Edward Szall, Producer of Died Suddenly

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“In the vein of Bob Sutton and Andrew Lobaczewski, Dr. Sansone attempts to deconstruct the plagues of narcissism and psychopathy ruling our world today. A timely, cathartic, and essential contribution to our understanding of the nature of evil attempting to subjugate the planet as we speak.” -Hrvoje Morić, Geopolitics & Empire Podcast, GeopoliticsAndEmpire.com

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“Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul, seems to hold a golden thread of insight and truth that pulls the reader along. One can easily apply it to personal situations as well as applying it on the political level. Relevant to every human life and a key to our un-meshing ourselves from the narcissist web that has been woven so darkly over the globe. It’s a bloody marvelous book!” - Liz Gunn, independent journalist and host of the The FreeNZ Editorial podcast

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“Dr. Joseph Sansone’s Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul cuts straight into the cold machinery of tyranny, exposing how Machiavellian manipulation and psychopathic detachment are used to deceive, dominate, and dehumanize entire populations. In Chapters 3 and 4, Sansone gives readers a sobering framework for understanding how calculated lies, moral emptiness, and the absence of empathy become the operating system of authoritarian power. This book is a necessary warning and a courageous call to recognize the predators behind the mask, reject their systems of control, and reclaim truth, conscience, and human dignity.” -Ann Vandersteel , Steel News - AnnVandersteel.com

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“It’s when courage lights the page, that we must turn it. A strong mind and a deft writer has blended insight with a sweeping historical review to elucidate the theme of our times. We do not stand for our liberties without first understanding who it is we wrestle with. There is a trend. It is dark. This book is a light and a must read to reject the future outlined by the technocratic psychopaths at the helm.” - Lisa Miron, LLB LLM Hns BSc Attorney and author World on Mute

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“In Psychopathic Authoritarianism, Dr. Joseph Sansone cuts through the tangled web of psychological operations deployed in recent years to engineer total population control. With striking clarity and precision, he assembles the disparate pieces of a ruthless globalist machinery—revealing how it operates, what sustains it, and why it must be dismantled if we are ever to reclaim a free and sovereign society. Yet this is no despairing manifesto. Instead of leaving readers overwhelmed, Dr. Sansone delivers something far more powerful: accessible, higher-vibrational practices that anyone can implement to counter and ultimately defeat this inhuman threat—the most dangerous force confronting humanity today.” -Ana L. Toledo, Esq., Human Rights Attorney, AnaToledo.com

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“Forces of gargantuan proportion are converging in predesigned, accelerated time, towards the globalist “Singularity nirvana” of 2030, when man and machine are to be merged. Dr. Joseph Sansone, not only a psychotherapist but also a warrior for Truth and the preservation of mankind has readied his spear and has thrust it. He has written a compelling and enlightening work which confronts head-on the soulless global conflux of technocracy, artificial intelligence and transhumanism being controlled with malevolence by the Psychopathic Authoritarian. Through a professional analysis of the malignant Psychopathic Authoritarian model, he elucidates, using the backdrop of the Covid-19 diabolical landscape, the draconian, human- enfeebling measures, including forced vaccination of unsafe, ineffective and harmful vaccines, which robbed humanity of freedom and dignity in their submission to psychopathic humiliating dictates connected to depopulation agenda and genocide. Dr. Sansone describes the personalities that make for this psychic dictatorship of fear and control: sadism, narcissism, Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and further offers hope of how good, caring and loving people can push back and reclaim their destiny as free people. Connected to lower morphic fields, the demons of darkness dance and seek to drag humanity to their hellish depths. This book’s message. Here is a very big problem. Here are possible solutions. Wake-up. Reclaim your connection to the Divine and fight for Freedom and Dignity for your self, your loved ones, your country, your world and your Species. All is at stake!” -David R. Meiswinkle, Attorney at Law. President, National American Renaissance Movement. NationalArm.org

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“In his book, Dr. Sansone offers the reader deep insight into the psychological motivations of both the architects and the enforcers of the current global system—which he characterizes and explains as “Psychopathic Authoritarianism.” Even more importantly, he goes beyond mere explanation; he reveals the path that must be walked—with a soul free from fear and filled with love—to break this system. The book is thus relevant and empowering for anyone willing to look into their own soul and summon the courage and love needed to confront and end the Psychopathic Authoritarianism that holds the world in its grip.” -Mr. P. (Peter) W.H. Stassen, Dutch lawyer (advocaat) publicly known for defending rights of victims of the COVID-19 injections in the Leeuwarden proceedings regarding “COVID-19: The Great Reset” against the State of the Netherlands, Bill Gates, Mark Rutte, and others.

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