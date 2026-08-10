Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
3d

Quite impressive roster... of people who recommend reading your new book. I read what they had to say. It sounds like a very compelling book to read.

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Shona Duncan's avatar
Shona Duncan
3d

Wow! I should have my inheritance by then. I'm still working out how so many psychopaths got into health management.

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