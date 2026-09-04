It was an honor to be interviewed by America’s greatest civil rights leader, former Congressman and Presidential Candidate, Ron Paul, M.D., on the Ron Paul Liberty Report, about my upcoming book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. Preorder Now! Dr. Paul’s endorsement means a lot.

Dr. Paul is still a powerful voice for liberty and sanity in an increasingly insane world. Be sure to subscribe to to the Ron Paul Liberty Report’s YouTube and Rumble Channel. Watch interview here or click below:

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

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