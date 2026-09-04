Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
9h

For over thirty years, i was registered as Independent...and voted for Ron Paul. I have read things he has written and was very impressed. America has declined mentally, physically and spiritually in the last 75 years...and hopefully your book will reach many readers.

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1 reply by Dr. Joseph Sansone
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Oma
9h

I look forward to watching this as I do follow Ron Paul already. Although I rarely see him appear in my history. There are people I am following that I never see and forget until I see them reposted by someone else and say to myself. I’m already following them. There’s so much censoring going on.

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