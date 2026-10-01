You really can’t make this stuff up….

In an apparent public relations lawsuit, Florida Attorney General, James Uthmeir, filed a lawsuit for civil damages against Pfizer and Albert Bourla for hiding COVID deaths and injuries. The lawsuit seeks monetary damages for the state and an injunction to stop Pfizer from misrepresenting COVID safety and efficacy in the State of Florida.

Read Uthmeier Complaint Here

Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeir hired an attorney to fight to keep mRNA injections and products on the market in my appeal. If the Governor and the Attorney General of Florida believe people are dying from COV ID shots why are they still on the market? Why did they fight my lawsuit?

I have a chapter on Machiavellianism in my book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. This does appear to be Machiavellian manipulation of the public. Of course, Attorney General Uthmeir could hold a joint press conference with Surgeon General Ladapo and announce that he is stopping the shots because they are a poison and a threat to the human genome as Dr. Ladapo has stated…

I will be investigating whether this lawsuit by Uthmeier is a viable basis for me to reopen my case.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

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