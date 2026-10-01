Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
3h

Evil is sick. But not guiltless.

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2 replies by Dr. Joseph Sansone and others
Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
3h

I saw 3 diff Substack writers and tried to send to you! You have worked hard to show them this! Please keep up your work!

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