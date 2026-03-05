Dr. Kirk Moore and Dr. Joseph Sansone’s X accounts have been hacked.

X has been giving both of us the run around since Sunday March 1st. I have interviewed Dr. Kirk Moore in the past. Dr. Moore is the medical doctor that risked prison and saved thousands of lives by giving people saline shots so they would not have to get the MRNA bioweapon injections. Dr. Moore has been on Tucker Carlson. Tucker steals all my guests…what can I do, lol I am also going to the Netherlands for the March 9th hearing as one of the potential witnesses.

Point being, we were targeted for a reason. As are many people in the movement.

I am asking you to copy and paste this message and post to your X account.

“@elonmusk and @XSupport both Dr. Kirk Moore @moore22k and Dr. Joseph Sansone @phdsansone X accounts have been hacked. X is refusing to fix the problem. Please restore their accounts to them.”

Thank you!

