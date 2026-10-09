I was on the Tom Renz show last night. We discussed my new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. Order Now! We also discussed The Netherlands Case, my ‘Ban the Jab’ resolutions and my litigation here in Florida. Issues in my book, such as seeing the State as an extension of the ego, as well as sadism, Narcissism, Machiavellianism, psychopathy, fear and control dynamics, obedience to authority, social conformity, diffusion of responsibility, and more were discussed. We also discussed the political landscape going into the midterms.

Click on this link or the image below to watch the interview.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to Psychopathic Authoritarianism and the author of Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul.

Mind Matters and Everything Else is 100% independent. If you appreciate my writing and advocacy and would like to support it, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation of any amount. Donations may be sent c/o Joseph Sansone, 27499 Riverview Center Boulevard, Bonita Springs, Florida 34134, United States, or make an online donation on Ko-Fi or donate Bitcoin.

Share

Refer a friend