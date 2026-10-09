Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone

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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
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This was another excellent interview Joseph. The discussion stayed focused and well disclosed the 'legal' scenery behind the facts. The Florida State Attorney General as well as governor DeSantis, are Accessories to multiple Assault with deadly weapons and premeditated Murder. Best regards.

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