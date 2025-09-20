I was on the Daily Pulse with Maria Zeee last night discussing my case and the importance of Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, speaking in his official capacity, stating that MRNA injections are a poison. We also discussed my bill.

Trump, DeSantis, RFK Jr., and Pam Bondi, were also a topic of discussion.

Click here or the image below to watch interview.

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.

