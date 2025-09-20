Dr. Joseph Sansone on The Daily Pulse with Maria Zeee, EP 110
Continued Biowarfare Against Americans and The World
I was on the Daily Pulse with Maria Zeee last night discussing my case and the importance of Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, speaking in his official capacity, stating that MRNA injections are a poison. We also discussed my bill.
Trump, DeSantis, RFK Jr., and Pam Bondi, were also a topic of discussion.
Click here or the image below to watch interview.
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism.
If the judges you have appeared before... know the deadly items that are in these CV-19 mRNA vaxxes and still permit them to exist...they are guilty of condoning murder. When I learned, the items, after the fact, that were in the childhood vaccines that I gave my children...it woke me up to the truth that America's mental and physical health had gone downhill, since the Well Baby Program started in the 1950s. Injecting toxic matter into the human body is a murderous act. It shows the complete stupidity of those who do so - The bloodstream was designed to carry nutrients from unprocessed food to nourish the organs, glands, and cells. This creates energy and health. Mankind existed for eons of time without medical products.